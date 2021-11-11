Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Lundbeck Has Margin Expansion Potential, DNB Says, Reiterating Buy (PLX AI) – Lundbeck has EBIT-margin expansion potential, analysts at DNB said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock. The Danish drugmaker has positive momentum, especially for Brintellix, but also Rexulti and Vyepti, DNB saidVyepti could …



