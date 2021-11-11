checkAd

Lundbeck Has Margin Expansion Potential, DNB Says, Reiterating Buy

(PLX AI) – Lundbeck has EBIT-margin expansion potential, analysts at DNB said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock. The Danish drugmaker has positive momentum, especially for Brintellix, but also Rexulti and Vyepti, DNB saidVyepti could …

  • (PLX AI) – Lundbeck has EBIT-margin expansion potential, analysts at DNB said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
  • The Danish drugmaker has positive momentum, especially for Brintellix, but also Rexulti and Vyepti, DNB said
  • Vyepti could represent significant value potential: DNB
  • Price target cut to DKK 235 from DKK 250; Lundbeck currently trading at DKK 182.50
Autor: PLX AI
11.11.2021   

