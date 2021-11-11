checkAd

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Makes Additional $3.5 Million Investment to Further Advance Las Vegas Project with LVH Holdings LLC

Company Endeavors To Expand Brand To Include Opportunities in Lodging, Hospitality, Retail, and GamingNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of …

Company Endeavors To Expand Brand To Include Opportunities in Lodging, Hospitality, Retail, and Gaming

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods and accessories, today announced it has made a new $3.5 million payment to LVH Holdings LLC to further advance the previously announced agreement to develop a project in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Gaucho Holdings' new payment of $3.5 million (following two previous installments of $1 million and $2.5 million, announced earlier this year) toward the project, brings its commitment thus far to $7 million paid toward what is expected to be a total commitment of $35 million for a 40% ownership of the project. Gaucho Holdings believes the Las Vegas project can expand the Gaucho brand in ways that could include opportunities in lodging, hospitality, retail, and gaming. SB Architects, an international architecture and design practice with offices in San Francisco, Miami and Shenzhen, leads the design of this project. Mark Advent, a partner in LVH holdings, and the creator of the highly popular New York New York hotel and casino, is the creative visionary working directly with SB Architects.

Gaucho Holdings' brands are intended to be featured prominently in the project, including the development of a Gaucho-branded boutique hotel, hospitality lodging with residential leasing, a well-appointed Gaucho retail store featuring Gaucho's fine leather goods & accessories, as well as an Argentinian steakhouse with the potential curation of a tango show. Additionally intended is a wine bodega featuring Gaucho Holdings' high end wine brand Algodon Fines Wines, which are produced at its 4,138 acres winery in San Rafael, Mendoza, Argentina.

Scott Mathis, CEO and Chairman of Gaucho Holdings, commented, "We are very excited about this advancement of what has the potential to become an extraordinary mixed-use complex with world-class partners at an ideal moment in time when Americans and the world are eager to have fun. As the project advances during the pre-construction phase, we will be announcing other key elements of the development, including an impressive assortment of entertainment, food, and beverage offerings, as well as other differentiated features and attractions to create a destination with global reach and appeal. The Gaucho brand and goods will be a prominent part of this enterprise. We could not be more excited about our participation in this game changing project. Stay tuned as this opportunity unfolds."

Seite 1 von 2


Gaucho Group Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
11.11.2021, 16:20  |  19   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Makes Additional $3.5 Million Investment to Further Advance Las Vegas Project with LVH Holdings LLC Company Endeavors To Expand Brand To Include Opportunities in Lodging, Hospitality, Retail, and GamingNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tinka Announces Filing of Ni 43–101 Technical Report for the PEA on the Ayawilca Property, Peru
Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ: CGRN) Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Relief Provides Corporate Update and Outlines Plans to Advance its Diversified Portfolio of ...
Li-Metal Announces Carlos Pinglo as Chief Financial Officer
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Exercise of Share Options
Granite Creek Copper Retains SGS for 43-101 Mineral Resource Update on Carmacks Deposit in Yukon, ...
Charah Solutions, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
CCL Industries Announces Third Quarter Results
Marvel Reports up to 50.6 g/t Gold over 0.5m, 2021 Phase One Drilling on the Black Fly Gold ...
Stabilis Solutions Reports Record Revenues and Reaffirms Growth Emphasis
Titel
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
Tinka Samples 6 Metres @ 12.8 Grams/Tonne Gold and 2.7% Copper at Silvia
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Exploration Drilling at Thompson Knolls Intercepts Mineralized Skarn and Porphyry in Hole TK-3
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...