Cloud DX to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), As a leading provider of Virtual Care as a Platform technology, Cloud DX is committed to making healthcare better for everyone, improving patient outcomes, and creating efficiencies with their Connected Health™ platform.

In the upcoming weeks, CEO and Founder, Robert Kaul will be speaking about how Cloud DX can achieve sustainable growth through its recent contracts and innovation at events such as these:

CEM Florida Capital Event
Saturday, November 20, 2021

Cloud DX will present at this invitation only sold-out event. CEO and Founder, Robert Kaul, and COO and Co-founder, Anthony Kaul, will deliver presentations and participate in several 1-on-1 meetings.

Virtual Care as a Platform and Revenue Streams Webinar
Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 12:00 pm EST

Cloud DX leadership will discuss the difference that is Virtual Care as a Platform (VCaaP). CEO and Founder, Robert Kaul, will define VCaaP and discuss multiple potential revenue streams. Robert will also provide a corporate update. You can register here.

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers."

Cloud DX Investor Site https://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Foto: Accesswire

For media inquiries please contact:

Janine Scott
Marketing Lead
888-543-0944
janine.scott@CloudDX.com

For investor inquiries please contact:

Jay Bedard
Cloud DX Investor Relations
647-881-8418
jay.bedard@CloudDX.com

Wertpapier


