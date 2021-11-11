checkAd

Novo Nordisk Expects Wegovy Approval for Obesity in Europe in 2 Months

(PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk says Wegovy recommended for approval for the treatment of obesity by the European regulatory authorities.Novo Nordisk expects to receive final marketing authorisation from the European Commission in approximately two …

  • (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk says Wegovy recommended for approval for the treatment of obesity by the European regulatory authorities.
  • Novo Nordisk expects to receive final marketing authorisation from the European Commission in approximately two months
  • The positive CHMP opinion is based on results from the STEP phase 3a clinical trial program
  • Wegovy was launched in the US in June 2021
Autor: PLX AI
11.11.2021, 16:55   

