Novo Nordisk Expects Wegovy Approval for Obesity in Europe in 2 Months
- (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk says Wegovy recommended for approval for the treatment of obesity by the European regulatory authorities.
- Novo Nordisk expects to receive final marketing authorisation from the European Commission in approximately two months
- The positive CHMP opinion is based on results from the STEP phase 3a clinical trial program
- Wegovy was launched in the US in June 2021
