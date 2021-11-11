checkAd

Applied UV to Host Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call on November 16th

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and …

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced that the Company will be hosting an investor conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 9:00 am ET to review its financial results. Third quarter 2021 financial results will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://irdirect.net/AUVI.

Conference Call/Webcast Information

Applied UV's management team will host an investor conference call and live webcast on November 16, 2021, at 9:00 am ET. Investors can access the live webcast via a link on Applied UV's web site at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2626/43647. For those planning to participate on the call, please dial +1- 888-506-0062 (for domestic calls), or +1-973-528-0011 (for international calls), passcode 933198. A replay of the conference call will be available online on the Applied UV web site, and a dial-in replay will be available for one week following the call at +1- 877-481-4010 (for domestic calls) or +1-919-882-2331 (for international calls), replay passcode 43647.

About Applied UV

Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen") and Munn Works, LLC ("Munn Works"). SteriLumen's connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection™ applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company's Lumicide™ platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices' proximity. The Company's patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location. SteriLumen's Airocide® products for air purification, developed for NASA and FDA Cleared as class II medical devices, utilize a proprietary photo-catalytic bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous pathogens, destructive VOCs and biological gasses into harmless water vapor without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide® applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, and homes.

Seite 1 von 2
Applied UV Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
11.11.2021, 17:35  |  24   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Applied UV to Host Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call on November 16th MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tinka Announces Filing of Ni 43–101 Technical Report for the PEA on the Ayawilca Property, Peru
Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ: CGRN) Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Relief Provides Corporate Update and Outlines Plans to Advance its Diversified Portfolio of ...
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Exercise of Share Options
Li-Metal Announces Carlos Pinglo as Chief Financial Officer
Granite Creek Copper Retains SGS for 43-101 Mineral Resource Update on Carmacks Deposit in Yukon, ...
Charah Solutions, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
CCL Industries Announces Third Quarter Results
Marvel Reports up to 50.6 g/t Gold over 0.5m, 2021 Phase One Drilling on the Black Fly Gold ...
Stabilis Solutions Reports Record Revenues and Reaffirms Growth Emphasis
Titel
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
Tinka Samples 6 Metres @ 12.8 Grams/Tonne Gold and 2.7% Copper at Silvia
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Exploration Drilling at Thompson Knolls Intercepts Mineralized Skarn and Porphyry in Hole TK-3
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...