NTG Raises Revenue, Adj. EBIT Outlook After Earnings

  • (PLX AI) – NTG Outlook FY revenue raised to DKK 7,000-7,300 million (previously DKK 6,700 - 7,000 million).
  • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT raised to DKK 520-550 million (previously DKK 490 - 520 million)
  • Q3 revenue DKK 1,869.5 million
  • Q3 adjusted EBIT DKK 142.6 million
  • Activity remained high in Q3 2021, and the combination of initiatives to safeguard capacities, increasing spot prices, and a scalable operating model resulted in financial performance above expectations in both divisions
  • The updated full-year outlook for 2021 assumes that activity in the transport markets will remain high and current market imbalances will continue for the rest of the year


Autor: PLX AI
11.11.2021, 17:57  |   |   |   

