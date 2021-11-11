checkAd

Fabled Silver Gold Files Amended Technical Reports

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) reports that it has filed amended technical reports entitled:

(i) "NI 43-101 Technical Report: Preliminary Economic Assessment Santa Maria Project Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico (Amended)" (the "Santa Maria Amended Technical Report") effective December 2, 2020 and signed November 8, 2021; and

(ii) "Amended Technical Report on The Muskwa Project, Liard Mining Division British Columbia, Canada" (the "Muskwa Amended Technical Report") effective July 6, 2021 and signed November 2, 2021.

Each of the Santa Maria Amended Technical Report and Muskwa Amended Technical Report address comments raised by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") in the course of a review. Neither the Santa Maria Amended Technical Report nor the Muskwa Amended Technical Report contain material differences to the original technical reports (i) in respect of the Santa Maria property dated December 2, 2020 and filed on SEDAR on December 4, 2020 and (ii) in respect of the Muskwa Property dated July 6, 2021 and filed on SEDAR on October 1, 2021.

The Mineral Resources and conclusions and recommendations provided in the original report on the Santa Maria Property all remain unchanged.

Each of the Santa Maria Amended Technical Report and Muskwa Amended Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects as well as with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum's "CIM Definition Standards For Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions and Guidelines" ("CIM Standards").

Copies of the Amended Technical Reports are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.fabledsilvergoldcorp.com).

About Fabled Silver Gold Corp.

Fabled is focused on acquiring, exploring and operating properties that yield near-term metal production. The Company has an experienced management team with multiple years of involvement in mining and exploration in Mexico. The Company's mandate is to focus on acquiring precious metal properties in Mexico with blue-sky exploration potential.

The Company has entered into an agreement with Golden Minerals Company (NYSE American and TSX: AUMN) to acquire the Santa Maria Property, a high-grade silver-gold property situated in the center of the Mexican epithermal silver-gold belt. The belt has been recognized as a significant metallogenic province, which has reportedly produced more silver than any other equivalent area in the world.

