Pure Cycle Corporation to attend the 13th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 17th in Dallas, TX

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) announced today that Mark W. Harding, President and CEO of Pure Cycle, will present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 17, 2021 at the Westin Dallas …

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) announced today that Mark W. Harding, President and CEO of Pure Cycle, will present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 17, 2021 at the Westin Dallas Downtown in Dallas, TX. Pure Cycle Corporation's presentation will begin at 2:15pm CT. Mr. Harding's presentation about Pure Cycle's operations and strategic plans will be webcast live and may be accessed through the conference host's site (www.IDEASconferences.com) as well as the investor relations section of Pure Cycle's website (www.purecyclewater.com).

The IDEAS Conferences provides independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are "SPONSORED BY INVESTORS FOR INVESTORS" and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management. The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be found at www.IDEASconferences.com. If you are interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at lwesley@threepa.com.

Company Information

Pure Cycle is a diversified water resource and land development company. At our core we are an innovative and vertically integrated wholesale water and wastewater service provider which also develops land we own into master planned communities, to which we will continue to provide water and wastewater services as well as operate long-term rental properties.

Additional information, including our recent press releases and SEC filings are available at www.purecyclewater.com, or you may contact our President, Mark W. Harding, or our CFO, Kevin B. McNeill, at 303-292-3456 or at info@purecyclewater.com. Be sure to follow Pure Cycle on Twitter @purecyclecorp.

