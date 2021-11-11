checkAd

Envirotech Vehicles Reports Strong Third Quarter 2021 Revenue Growth

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), a provider of new zero-emission purpose-built electric vehicles, today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Sales were approximately $709,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $0 for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The sales increase was primarily related to the sale of eight vehicles in the third quarter of 2021 compared to no vehicles in the prior year period. Sales for the 2021 period also include maintenance and inspection service sales.

Sales were approximately $1,368,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $89,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The sales increase was primarily related to the sale of 13 vehicles in the 2021 period compared to one vehicle in the prior year period. Sales for the 2021 period also include maintenance and inspection service sales.

Total operating expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 were approximately $1,382,000 and $2,909,000, respectively, compared to $71,000 and $277,000 for the same periods in 2020, as the company invested in its operations in advance of anticipated higher sales. Total net operating expenses included non-cash charges of approximately $433,000 and $468,000, respectively, for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021.

Net loss in the third quarter of 2021 was approximately $850,000 compared to a net loss of $71,000 in the third quarter of 2020. Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, was approximately $2,402,000 compared to a net loss of $255,000 for the same period in 2020.

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of approximately $17.6 million and debt of approximately $53,000, as compared to approximately $1.9 million of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities, and debt of approximately $153,000 as of December 31, 2020. Working capital at September 30, 2021 was approximately $23.3 million as compared to a working capital deficit of approximately $789,000 at December 31, 2020.

Phillip Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech Vehicles, commented, "We reported strong revenue growth for the quarter and tremendous momentum in our business with heightened interest from the marketplace as evidenced by the many strategic partnerships, programs, and agreements we announced. It was gratifying to see several customer contracts that we've pursued during the past year convert into the sale and delivery of our vehicles. In the third quarter, we delivered a total of eight vehicles to customers through a combination of our expanding factory authorized representative, or FAR, network, the New Jersey Zero Emissions Incentive Program, and via individual sales. Additionally, the New Jersey Zero Emissions Incentive Program has approved a total of 13 vouchers for our customers, 12 of which remain outstanding for an aggregate value of approximately $1.1 million for the future purchase of our vehicles, representing a strong and increasing demand for our best-in-class fleet."

