Sunworks Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

PROVO, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agriculture, commercial, industrial, and public works markets, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. The financial results for the third quarter of 2021 include the operating results of Solcius, acquired on April 8, 2021, with no corresponding contribution in the year-ago period.

"We are making steady progress scaling our operations for sustainable profitability," commented Gaylon Morris, Chief Executive Officer of Sunworks. "The Solcius acquisition has stabilized and bolstered our residential offering, giving us a strong platform of proven success to facilitate growth in multiple regions, and a clear path to expand into new markets. Simultaneously, we are building our team, especially in sales and marketing, to expand lead generation efforts and improve brand recognition. The net result will be a strategy for profitable growth, in an expanding industry, led by a team of experienced and proven professionals."

"Over the past few quarters, we have driven meaningful margin expansion in our commercial and industrial business, as we continue to focus on commercial and operational execution," continued Morris. "I am encouraged by our progress to date in these critical areas, as well as the pipeline of new opportunities in these markets. In addition to these improvements, we expect that proposed incentives, which are currently being considered by the US Congress, would provide a meaningful, long term positive impact in our end markets."

"Well-documented supply chain challenges are impacting the industry significantly, especially related to batteries, inverters, and modules," added Morris. "With the strength of our balance sheet and liquidity, we have responded by proactively building inventory levels to improve our ability to meet market demand well into 2022."

"As we look into 2022, we anticipate building our indirect sales channel, including adding additional partners in key geographies, and building a more robust direct sales organization," concluded Morris. "Simultaneously, we expect to add several new markets for Solcius, expanding our residential footprint and increasing Sunworks brand awareness with commercial and industrial customers. Solcius brings a differentiated offering based on proven, integrated sales and operational support platforms. Our expanding scale enables us to effectively leverage our marketing across a larger footprint, giving us a durable competitive advantage as we enter new markets."

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights:

Cash balance as of September 30, 2021 was $11.2 million versus $39.0 million at December 31, 2020. The decrease in the cash balance for the third quarter of 2021 is partially the result of the $51.8 million Sunworks paid to acquire Solcius. During the quarter ending September 30, 2021, the company invested approximately $11.0 million in operating working capital, to take advantage of purchase discounts for materials and secure key materials to proactively address industry-wide supply chain challenges.

Total backlog of projects as of September 30, 2021 was $51 million, compared to $64 million as of June 30, 2021. The sequential decline was primarily due to project timing in commercial and industrial markets.

Revenue was $31.2 million compared to $7.3 million in the third quarter of last year, reflecting the contribution of $23.3 million in revenue from Solcius.

Selling and marketing expenses were $10.1 million, or 32% of revenue, compared to $1.1 million, or 14.6% of revenue, in the third quarter of last year, reflecting the Solcius residential marketing model and an expansion of the Sunworks marketing function to bolster lead generation and build brand equity.

General and administrative expenses were $7.7 million, or 24.5% of revenue, in the third quarter compared to $3.2 million, or 43.3% of revenue in the third quarter of last year, reflecting greater operational efficiency, partially offset by investments to support a growing platform.

Net loss was $6.5 million, or $0.24 per share, compared to a net loss of $2.9 million, or $0.17 per share, in the third quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $3.3 million for the third quarter compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.6 million for the third quarter of last year.

Third Quarter Financial Summary

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was $31.2 million compared to $7.3 million in the same period last year. Third quarter 2021 revenue included $23.3 million in residential revenue from Solcius.

Gross margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 46.2% compared to 22.4% for the third quarter of last year, reflecting the positive contribution from Solcius' business model and operational improvements throughout the business, including increased focus on accuracy in estimating, quoting and improved execution.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were $20.9 million, compared to $4.3 million in the third quarter of last year, reflecting the addition of the Solcius business model and $3.1 million of non-cash expenses primarily related to stock compensation and amortization expense.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2021 was ($6.5) million, or $0.24 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of ($2.9) million or ($0.17) per basic and diluted share in the third quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income (loss) excluding interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is further adjusted for non-cash stock-based compensation expense, goodwill impairment and acquisition transaction expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by the Company to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions for the allocation of capital. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA to provide information that may assist investors in understanding its financial results. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a substitute for net income (loss).

Certain non-GAAP financial measures are presented in this press release, including Adjusted EBITDA, to provide information that may assist investors in understanding the Company's financial results and assessing its prospects for future performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are important indicators of our operating performance because they exclude items that are unrelated to, and may not be indicative of, our core operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures, as we calculate them, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for comparing the performance of other companies relative to the Company. These non-GAAP financial results are not intended to represent, and should not be considered to be more meaningful measures than, or alternatives to, measures of operating performance as determined in accordance with GAAP. To the extent we utilize such non-GAAP financial measures in the future, we expect to calculate them using a consistent method from period to period. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided below.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Net Loss $ (6,460 ) $ (2,852 ) $ (13,140 ) $ (11,059 ) PPP Loan Forgiveness 0 0 (2,881 ) 0 Stock-based compensation 1,206 16 2,470 137 Depreciation and amortization 1,930 82 3,900 246 Impairment 0 0 0 4,000 Interest expense - 10 159 40 555 Acquisition Transaction Expenses 25 0 775 0 Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,289 ) $ (2,595 ) $ (8,836 ) $ (6,121 )

About Sunworks, Inc.

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) is a premier provider of high performance solar power systems. Sunworks is committed to quality business practices that exceed industry standards and uphold its ideals of ethics and safety. Sunworks continues to grow its presence, expanding nationally with regional and local offices. The company strives to consistently deliver high quality, performance-oriented solutions for customers in a wide range of industries including residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, federal, and public works. Sunworks' diverse, seasoned workforce includes distinguished veterans who bring a sense of pride, discipline, and professionalism to their interaction with customers. All Sunworks' employees uphold its guiding principles each day. Sunworks is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and is a proud advocate for the advancement of solar power. For more information, visit www.sunworksusa.com and http://www.solcius.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "will," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's future revenue, operating income, demand for solar power systems, ability to grow and expand its operations and sales channels, ability to achieve sustainable profitability and Sunworks' ability to continue to satisfy backlog. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based largely on the expectations of the company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive, regulatory, environmental and other factors affecting Sunworks and its operations, markets and products; the impact of COVID-19 and the related federal, state and local restrictions on Sunworks' operations and workforce, the impact of COVID-19 and such restrictions on Sunworks' customers, and the impact of COVID-19 on Sunworks' supply chain and availability of shipping and distribution; the availability of government support and incentives; the prospects for sales, lower revenues, failure to earn profit, higher costs than expected, potential operating losses, ownership dilution, inability to repay debt, the inability to complete projects within anticipated timeframes and costs, the inability to improve efficiency or complete strategic investments, the impact of tariffs imposed by governmental bodies, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions; and other factors detailed in reports filed by Sunworks. You should also review the risks described in "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of Sunworks, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the other reports and documents Sunworks files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Any forward-looking statement made by Sunworks in this press release is based only on information currently available to Sunworks and reflects only as of the date on which it is made. Sunworks undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SUNWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,219 $ 38,991 Restricted cash 348 348 Accounts receivable, net 5,561 2,890 Inventory 10,712 1,179 Contract assets 12,418 2,397 Other current assets 3,816 137 Total Current Assets 44,074 45,942 Property and equipment, net 3,415 198 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 1,223 - Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,446 694 Deposits 135 47 Intangible assets, net 9,340 - Goodwill 37,654 5,464 Total Assets $ 98,287 $ 52,345 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 9,610 $ 7,356 Contract liabilities 11,883 6,260 Finance lease liability, current portion 452 - Operating lease liability, current portion 918 649 Paycheck Protection Program loan payable, current portion - 787 Total Current Liabilities 22,863 15,052 Long-Term Liabilities: Finance lease liability, net of current portion 430 - Operating lease liability, net of current portion 1,528 45 Paycheck Protection Program loan payable, net of current portion - 2,060 Warranty liability 1,221 1,131 Total Long-Term Liabilities 3,179 3,236 Total Liabilities 26,042 18,288 Commitments and contingencies - - Shareholders' Equity: Preferred stock Series B, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 authorized shares; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 authorized shares; 27,049,274 and 23,835,258 shares issued and outstanding, at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 27 24 Additional paid-in capital 173,993 122,668 Accumulated deficit (101,775 ) (88,635 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 72,245 34,057 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 98,287 $ 52,345

SUNWORKS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 and 2020

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine months ended September

30, 2021 September

30, 2020 September

30, 2021 September

30, 2020 Revenue, net $ 31,220 $ 7,304 $ 69,480 $ 29,335 Cost of Goods Sold 16,804 5,670 39,836 23,468 Gross Profit 14,416 1,634 29,644 5,867 Operating Expenses: Selling and marketing 10,072 1,069 21,468 3,864 General and administrative 7,663 3,161 17,853 8,135 Goodwill impairment - - - 4,000 Stock-based compensation 1,206 16 2,470 137 Depreciation and amortization 1,930 82 3,900 246 Total Operating Expenses 20,871 4,328 45,691 16,382 Operating Loss (6,455 ) (2,694 ) (16,047 ) (10,515 ) Other Income (Expense) Other income, net 5 1 2,896 11 Interest expense (10 ) (159 ) (40 ) (555 ) Gain on disposal of property and equipment - - 51 - Total Other Income (Expense), net (5 ) (158 ) 2,907 (544 ) Loss before Income Taxes (6,460 ) (2,852 ) (13,140 ) (11,059 ) Income Tax Expense - - - - Net Loss $ (6,460 ) $ (2,852 ) $ (13,140 ) $ (11,059 ) LOSS PER SHARE: Basic $ (0.24 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.75 ) Diluted $ (0.24 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.75 ) WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 27,047,960 16,628,992 26,449,743 14,813,944 Diluted 27,047,960 16,628,992 26,449,743 14,813,944

