Sigma Labs Expands Footprint at Formnext 2021

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D metal printing industry, today announced its participation at Formnext 2021, held at the Messe Exhibition Grounds, Frankfurt, Germany. As the leading industry platform for additive manufacturing and industrial 3D printing, Formnext is the international meeting point for the next generation of intelligent industrial production. In the five years prior to the pandemic, Formnext grew from 203 exhibitors and 8900 attendees, to 850 exhibitors and 34,500 attendees.

Sigma Labs has an active schedule planned at Formnext, including a panel presentation, large exhibition and demonstration space, and participation with its key partners. On Monday, November 15th, Leander Wilcke of Sigma Labs, will lead a panel titled ASTM FormNext Standards Forum: AM Industrialization - Digitalization, Automation, and Quality Control. Participants on the panel are Angeline Goh, Shell, Fatos Derguti, 3T-AM, Marion Schafnitzel, Grenzebach, and Jerry Isoaho GKN Aerospace.

Sigma Labs will demonstrate its PrintRite3D® In-Process Quality Assurance (IPQA™) solution at booth e122. Additionally, the company will be showcasing its PrintRite3D® Ready solution at its partners exhibits, including DMG MORI (booth D139) and Additive Industries (booth D119). The recently announced version 7.0 of PrintRite3D includes new features like Temperature Monitoring and Calibration, Neural Net Machine Learning, Recoater Interaction Detection, User Facing Machine Learning Predictive Models, Multi-Laser Quality Metrics, 3D Visualization Diagnostics, and User Roles and Login.

According to Mark Ruport, President and CEO of Sigma Labs, "The Sigma Labs team is excited about our participation at Formnext 2021. Our company mission is to set the standard for AM in-process quality assurance and Formnext is the ideal venue to showcase our technology leadership and strategic alliances. Like others in our industry, we were disappointed that the pandemic forced the cancellation of Formnext in 2020 and we are looking forward to greeting our many customers, partners and industry leaders."

