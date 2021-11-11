Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Husqvarna Reaches Agreement with B&S in 2022 Mower Engine Supply Dispute (PLX AI) – Husqvarna Group and Briggs & Stratton have reached a settlement to resolve engine supply in 2022.Husqvarna says B&S will provide the majority of the ride-on mower engines needed ahead of the 2022 seasonHusqvarna no longer anticipates a …



