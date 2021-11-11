Husqvarna Reaches Agreement with B&S in 2022 Mower Engine Supply Dispute
(PLX AI) – Husqvarna Group and Briggs & Stratton have reached a settlement to resolve engine supply in 2022.Husqvarna says B&S will provide the majority of the ride-on mower engines needed ahead of the 2022 seasonHusqvarna no longer anticipates a …
- (PLX AI) – Husqvarna Group and Briggs & Stratton have reached a settlement to resolve engine supply in 2022.
- Husqvarna says B&S will provide the majority of the ride-on mower engines needed ahead of the 2022 season
- Husqvarna no longer anticipates a material financial impact from this issue
- Additionally, the parties have agreed to maintain a modified supply relationship into the 2023 season
- The settlement means that the lawsuit against B&S is withdrawn
- We have achieved a satisfactory outcome that allows us to secure products for our customers in 2022, Husqvarna CFO says
