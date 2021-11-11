Mosaic Announces October 2021 Sales Revenue and Volumes
TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its October 2021 sales revenue and volumes by business unit.
|
Phosphates(1)
|October 2021
|October 2020
|
Sales volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)
|569
|712
|
Sales revenue in millions
|$
|437
|$
|294
|
Potash(1)
|October 2021
|October 2020
|
Sales volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)
|665
|855
|
Sales revenue in millions
|$
|258
|$
|180
|
Mosaic Fertilizantes(1)
|October 2021
|October 2020
|
Sales volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)
|842
|818
|
Sales revenue in millions
|$
|500
|$
|271
(1) The revenue and tonnes presented are sales as recognized in the month and do not reflect current market conditions due to the delays between pricing and revenue recognition.
|
Wertpapier
