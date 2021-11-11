checkAd

Mosaic Announces October 2021 Sales Revenue and Volumes

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its October 2021 sales revenue and volumes by business unit.

Phosphates(1)
October 2021 October 2020
Sales volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)
569 712
Sales revenue in millions
$ 437 $ 294
Potash(1)
October 2021 October 2020
Sales volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)
665 855
Sales revenue in millions
$ 258 $ 180
Mosaic Fertilizantes(1)
October 2021 October 2020
Sales volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)
842 818
Sales revenue in millions
$ 500 $ 271

(1) The revenue and tonnes presented are sales as recognized in the month and do not reflect current market conditions due to the delays between pricing and revenue recognition.

