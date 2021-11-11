Alligator Bioscience and Aptevo Therapeutics Announce a Poster Presentation of ALG.APV-527 at SITC Annual Meeting 2021

Data support Advancement into the Clinic

LUND, SWEDEN, and SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Alligator Bioscience AB ("Alligator") and Aptevo Therapeutics ("Aptevo") today announce preclinical data on ALG.APV-527, a potentially first-in-class bispecific targeting both 4-1BB and tumor antigen 5T4 will be presented in a poster at the Society of Immunotherapy Cancer's (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting, taking place virtually and in-person November 12- 14, 2021 in Washington D.C. The poster highlights preclinical datasets as an overview of the potential indication landscape, mechanism of action and the efficacy profile of ALG.APV-527, which support the molecule's progression into the clinic.

Poster # 796 entitled, "ALG.APV-527: A tumor directed bispecific approach utilizing ADAPTIR™ technology designed for conditional 4-1BB T cell/NK agonism against solid tumors," will be available, presented and displayed on-site on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The poster describes the dual expression of CD8 and 5T4 in several tumor indications that will support the clinical protocol. To complement the in vivo anti-tumor data previously shown, the poster shows in vitro, that combining ALG.APV-527 and a bispecific T-cell engager promotes enhanced immune cell-mediated tumor cell killing better than the T-cell engager alone.