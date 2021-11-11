Kingstone Announces 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

KINGSTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company will host a conference call for analysts and investors on November 12, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, as previously announced on October 13, 2021.

(All results are compared to prior year quarterly period unless otherwise noted)

Loss per share of $(1.01) compared to $(0.12); Operating loss per share 1 of ($1.02) compared to $(0.27)

of ($1.02) compared to $(0.27) Book value per share of $7.43 down 12.8% from the prior quarter

Direct written premiums 1 grew by 6.8% to $48.9 million

grew by 6.8% to $48.9 million Net premiums earned increased 33.7% to $36.8 million

Net combined ratio increased to 136.4% from 111.9% driven by an increase in the net loss ratio to 97.1% from 73.1%.

Net investment income increased 12.2% to $1.7 million

Portfolio realignment increases credit quality and maintains limited duration profile

88,329 shares repurchased during Q3. Total return to shareholders during Q3 including dividends of $1.4 million or 1.6% of the prior quarter's shareholders' equity.

Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 per share

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2021.

1 These measures are not based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") and are defined and reconciled below to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Management Commentary

Barry Goldstein, Kingstone's Chief Executive Officer, elaborated on the Company's results:

"Along with every other shareholder I am disappointed in the results. Even with weather being outside of our control, never before had there been a single calendar quarter with three separate storms each resulting in more than $1 million of loss. These Catastrophe losses and loss adjustment expenses added 33 points to our combined ratio this quarter. Our core losses were higher than expected as well, much of which I believe is a Covid-19 impact.

We are a business that's been around, collected premiums and paid claims since 1886. We report here on our history, but as a company we are always planning for the future. We analyze and scrutinize in painstaking detail when our results don't meet expectations. That is exactly what we are doing now.

At the same time we again call out that we are continuing to see reasonable growth in new higher premium profitable business, primarily due to the restrictive actions taken by some of our competitors. We remain hyper focused on profitability, and we maintain tight underwriting standards. Our new higher rates are rolling on and will increase our earned premium and bring us a much higher average rate level. This bodes well for future profitability.

Investment income increased by 12.2% during the quarter. Also of note is that our new fixed income manager has begun to restructure our portfolio, which as of the end of Q3 resulted in a higher average credit quality, better diversification, and little change to our focus on shorter duration securities.

During the quarter we repurchased 88,329 shares, making the total share repurchases during 2021 216,914 shares. We also paid our 42nd consecutive quarterly dividend during Q3."

Meryl Golden, Kingstone's Chief Operating Officer, continued:

"The quarter's high attritional loss ratio reflects two main factors. First, we have seen a continuation of increased liability claims frequency for the dwelling fire line of business. We reported this increase last quarter across our property lines but fortunately we no longer see this heightened frequency in our homeowner line. Second, we saw an increase in the number of severe fire claims in our homeowner line. Otherwise, the third quarter non-cat loss experience was higher than in 2020 but similar to prior years.

Overall, it was a disappointing quarter. However, we continue to believe that we have done and are doing all of the right things to return the company to profitability."

See "Forward-Looking Statements"

Financial Highlights Table

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands except per share data) 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Direct written premiums1 $ 48,865 $ 45,742 6.8 % $ 131,610 $ 125,090 5.2 % Net written premiums1 $ 41,642 $ 29,995 38.8 % $ 109,756 $ 81,276 35.0 % Net premiums earned $ 36,803 $ 27,521 33.7 % $ 106,829 $ 81,099 31.7 % Total ceding commission revenue $ (7 ) $ 3,449 na $ 37 $ 10,760 -99.7 % Net investment income $ 1,677 $ 1,494 12.2 % $ 5,138 $ 4,772 7.7 % Net gains (losses) on investments $ 205 $ 2,108 -90.3 % $ 5,480 $ (1,639 ) na

U.S. GAAP Net loss $ (10,618 ) $ (1,228 ) -764.7 % $ (9,606 ) $ (2,064 ) -365.4 % U.S. GAAP Diluted (loss) per share $ (1.01 ) $ (0.12 ) -741.7 % $ (0.90 ) $ (0.19 ) -373.7 % Comprehensive (loss) income $ (11,539 ) $ (302 ) -3720.9 % $ (13,279 ) $ 2,185 na Net operating loss 1 $ (10,780 ) $ (2,893 ) -272.6 % $ (13,935 ) $ (769 ) -1712.1 % Net operating loss1 per share $ (1.02 ) $ (0.27 ) -277.8 % $ (1.31 ) $ (0.07 ) -1771.4 %

Return on average equity (annualized) -50.6 % -5.5 % -45.1 pts -15.0 % 3.1 % -18.1 pts Net loss ratio 97.1 % 73.1 % 24 pts 74.0 % 60.8 % 13.2 pts Net underwriting expense ratio 39.3 % 38.8 % 0.5 pts 41.0 % 38.9 % 2.1 pts Net combined ratio 136.4 % 111.9 % 24.5 pts 115.0 % 99.7 % 15.3 pts Effect of catastrophes and prior year loss 33.1 pts 31.1 pts 2.0 pts 11.5 pts 12.5 pts -1.0 pts Net combined ratio excluding effect of catastrophes and prior year loss development1 103.3 % 80.8 % 22.5 pts 103.5 % 87.2 % 16.3 pts

1 These measures are not based on GAAP and are defined and reconciled below to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.



2021 Third Quarter Financial Review

Net income:

There was a net loss of $10.6 million during the three-month period ended September 30, 2021, compared to a net loss of $1.2 million in the prior year period. The increased net loss in the latest three-month period can be attributed to a 24.0 point increase in net loss ratio and a $1.9 million decrease in gains on investments. The net loss ratio was 97.1% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021, compared to 73.1 % in the prior year period.

Earnings (Loss) per share ("EPS"):

Kingstone reported a net loss of $(1.01) per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to a net loss of $(0.12) per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2020. EPS for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 was based on 10.5 million and 10.7 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding, respectively.

Direct Written Premiums, 1 Net Written Premiums 1 and Net Premiums Earned

Direct written premiums1 for the third quarter of 2021 were $48.9 million, an increase of $3.2 million or 6.8% from $45.7 million in the prior year period. The increase is primarily attributable to a $2.4 million increase in premiums from our personal lines business and a $0.8 million increase in livery physical damage as the economy continues to reopen and more drivers return to work.

Net written premiums1 increased 38.8% to $41.6 million during the three-month period ended September 30, 2021 from $30.0 million in the prior year period. The increase in the third quarter was attributable to the exit from the 25% personal lines quota share treaty on December 30, 2020.

Net premiums earned for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 increased 33.7% to $36.8 million, compared to $27.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The increase was attributable to the exit from the 25% personal lines quota share treaty on December 30, 2020, partially offset by the decrease of $0.2 million in commercial lines premiums, a line of business from which the Company completed its run-off in September 2020.

Net Loss Ratio :

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company's net loss ratio was 97.1%, compared to 73.1% in the prior year period. The loss ratio is higher than the prior year period mainly due to a continuation of increased liability claims frequency for the dwelling fire line of business as well as an increase in the number of severe fire claims in the homeowner line. Otherwise, the third quarter non-cat loss experience was higher than 2020 but similar to prior years.

Net Underwriting Expense Ratio :

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the net underwriting expense ratio was 39.3% as compared to 38.8% in the prior year period, an increase of 0.5 percentage points. The 0.5 percentage point increase is primarily attributable to the exit from the 25% personal lines quota share treaty and the decrease in provisional ceding commissions from the prior year quota share. In addition, there was an increase in IT and Professional Services expenses related to Kingstone 2.0 initiatives.

1 These measures are not based on GAAP and are defined and reconciled below to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Balance Sheet / Investment Portfolio

Kingstone's cash and investment holdings were $246.0 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $222.3 million at September 30, 2020. The Company's investment holdings are comprised primarily of investment grade corporate, mortgage-backed and municipal securities, with fixed income investments representing approximately 77.3% of total investments at September 30, 2021 and 81.3% at September 30, 2020. The Company's effective duration on its fixed-income portfolio is 4.3 years.

Net investment income increased 12.2% to $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2021 from $1.5 million in the prior year period.

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income/Loss (AOCI), net of tax

As of September 30, 2021, AOCI was $6.2 million compared to $9.0 million at September 30, 2020. The decrease in AOCI at September 30, 2021 of $2.8 million is attributable to the decrease in realized gains and the increase in interest rates since September 30, 2020.

Share Repurchase Program

Pursuant to the Company's share repurchase program announced in March 2021, during the first nine months of 2021, the Company repurchased 216,914 shares at a purchase price of $1,667,109, or an average of $7.69 per share.

Book Value

The Company's book value per share at September 30, 2021 was $7.43, a decline of 11.2% compared to $8.37 at September 30, 2020 and a decline of 15.0% from the December 31, 2020 amount.

30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 Book Value Per Share $ 7.43 $ 8.52 $ 8.34 $ 8.74 $ 8.37 % Increase from specified period to 9/30/21 -12.8% -10.9% -15.0% -11.2%

Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures

Direct written premiums represent the total premiums charged on policies issued by the Company during the respective fiscal period. Net premiums written are direct written premiums less premiums ceded to reinsurers. Net premiums earned, the GAAP measure most comparable to direct written premiums and net premiums written, are net premiums written that are pro-rata earned during the fiscal period presented. All of the Company's policies are written for a twelve-month period. Management uses direct written premiums and net premiums written, along with other measures, to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results.

Net operating income (loss) - is net income (loss) exclusive of realized investment gains (losses), net of tax. Net income (loss) is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to net operating income (loss).

Management uses net operating income (loss) along with other measures to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including realized investment gains (losses), and may vary significantly between periods. Net operating income (loss) is provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income (loss) and does not reflect the Company's overall profitability.

Net combined ratio excluding effect of catastrophes and prior year loss development - is a non-GAAP ratio, which is computed as the difference between GAAP net combined ratio and the effect of catastrophes and prior year loss development on the net combined ratio.

We believe that these ratios are useful to investors and they are used by management to reveal the trends in our business that may be obscured by catastrophe losses and prior year loss development. Catastrophe losses cause our loss ratios to vary significantly between periods as a result of their incidence of occurrence and magnitude, and can have a significant impact on the net loss ratio and net combined ratio. Prior year loss development can cause our loss ratio to vary significantly between periods and separating this information allows us to better compare the results for the current accident period over time. We believe these measures are useful for investors to evaluate these components separately and in the aggregate when reviewing our underwriting performance. We also provide them to facilitate a comparison to our outlook on the net combined ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes and prior year loss development. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the net combined ratio. The net combined ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes and prior year loss development should not be considered a substitute for the net combined ratio and does not reflect the Company's net combined ratio.

The table below reconciles direct written premiums and net written premiums to net premiums earned for the periods presented:



For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30,

2021 2020 $ Change % Change 2021 2020 $ Change % Change (000's except percentages)















Direct and Net Written Premiums Reconciliation:





























Direct written premiums $ 48,865 $ 45,742 $ 3,123 6.8 % $ 131,610 $ 125,090 $ 6,520 5.2 % Ceded written premiums (7,223 ) (15,747 ) 8,524 (54.1 )% (21,854 ) (43,814 ) 21,960 (50.1 )% Net written premiums 41,642 29,995 11,647 38.8 % 109,756 81,276 28,480 35.0 % Change in unearned premiums (4,839 ) (2,474 ) (2,365 ) 95.6 % (2,927 ) (177 ) (2,750 ) 1,553.7 % Net premiums earned $ 36,803 $ 27,521 $ 9,282 33.7 % $ 106,829 $ 81,099 $ 25,730 31.7 %

The following table reconciles net operating loss to net loss for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Amount Diluted earnings (loss) per common share Amount Diluted earnings per common share Amount Diluted earnings (loss) per common share Amount Diluted (loss) earnings per common share (000's except per common share amounts and percentages) Net Loss and Diluted Loss per Common Share Reconciliation: Net loss $ (10,618 ) $ (1.01 ) $ (1,228 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (9,606 ) $ (0.90 ) $ (2,064 ) $ (0.19 ) Net realized (gain) loss on investments (205 ) (2,108 ) (5,480 ) 1,639 Less tax (expense) benefit on net realized (gain) loss (43 ) (443 ) (1,151 ) 344 Net realized (gain) loss on investments, net of taxes (162 ) $ (0.02 ) (1,665 ) $ (0.16 ) (4,329 ) $ (0.41 ) 1,295 $ 0.12 Net operating loss $ (10,780 ) $ (1.02 ) $ (2,893 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (13,935 ) $ (1.31 ) $ (769 ) $ (0.07 ) Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 10,523,515 10,673,077 10,622,988 10,737,853 (Components may not sum to totals due to rounding)

The following table reconciles the net combined ratio excluding catastrophes and prior year loss development to the net combined ratio for the periods presented:

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 Percentage Point Change 2021 2020 Percentage Point Change Net Combined Ratio Excluding Catastrophes and Prior Year Development Reconciliation:















Net Combined Ratio Excluding Catastrophes and Prior Year Development 103.3 % 80.8 % 22.5 pts 103.5 % 87.2 % 16.3 pts

Effect of catastrophe losses and prior year development Catastrophe losses 33.1 % 31.5 % 1.6 pts 11.5 % 12.8 % (1.3) pts Prior year development 0.0 % -0.4 % 0.4 pts 0.0 % -0.3 % 0.3 pts Effect of catastrophe losses and prior year development on net loss and loss adjustment expenses 33.1 % 31.1 % 2.0 pts 11.5 % 12.5 % (1.0) pts Net underwriting expense ratio 0.0 % 0.0 % - pts 0.0 % 0.0 % - pts Total effect of catastrophe losses and prior year development 33.1 % 31.1 % 2.0 pts 11.5 % 12.5 % (1.0) pts

Net combined ratio 136.4 % 111.9 % 24.5 pts 115.0 % 99.7 % 15.3 pts

The following table reconciles the net combined ratio excluding catastrophes to the net combined ratio for the periods presented:

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 Percentage Point Change 2021 2020 Percentage Point Change Net Combined Ratio Excluding Catastrophes Reconciliation: Net Combined Ratio Excluding Catastrophes 103.3 % 80.4 % 22.9 pts 103.5 % 86.9 % 16.6 pts Catastrophe losses 33.1 % 31.5 % 1.6 pts 11.5 % 12.8 % (1.3) pts Net combined ratio 136.4 % 111.9 % 24.5 pts 115.0 % 99.7 % 15.3 pts

The following table summarizes gross and net written premiums, net premiums earned, net loss and loss adjustment expenses and net loss ratio by major product type, which were determined based primarily on similar economic characteristics and risks of loss.

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gross premiums written: Personal lines(3) $ 45,984,939 $ 43,640,603 $ 124,593,302 $ 119,598,207 Livery physical damage 2,813,571 2,045,746 6,836,999 5,466,552 Other(1) 66,659 62,664 180,485 192,395 Total without commercial lines 48,865,169 45,749,013 131,610,786 125,257,154 Commercial lines (in run-off effective July 2019)(2) - (6,848 ) (856 ) (167,583 ) Total gross premiums written $ 48,865,169 $ 45,742,165 $ 131,609,930 $ 125,089,571 Net premiums written: Personal lines(3) $ 38,762,235 $ 27,916,850 $ 102,741,368 $ 76,231,996 Livery physical damage 2,813,571 2,045,746 6,836,999 5,466,552 Other(1) 65,837 50,625 178,021 151,783 Total without commercial lines 41,641,643 30,013,221 109,756,388 81,850,331 Commercial lines (in run-off effective July 2019)(2) - (18,271 ) (856 ) (574,228 ) Total net premiums written $ 41,641,643 $ 29,994,950 $ 109,755,532 $ 81,276,103 Net premiums earned: Personal lines(3) $ 34,715,708 $ 25,220,883 $ 101,054,415 $ 71,434,757 Livery physical damage 2,028,786 2,014,458 5,598,605 6,803,475 Other(1) 58,757 49,939 176,731 149,087 Total without commercial lines 36,803,251 27,285,280 106,829,751 78,387,319 Commercial lines (in run-off effective July 2019)(2) - 235,801 (856 ) 2,712,068 Total net premiums earned $ 36,803,251 $ 27,521,081 $ 106,828,895 $ 81,099,387 Net loss and loss adjustment expenses(4): Personal lines $ 32,958,728 $ 18,657,325 $ 72,353,668 $ 41,810,950 Livery physical damage 1,766,989 648,520 3,469,465 1,798,210 Other(1) 180,995 29,104 434,816 5,465 Unallocated loss adjustment expenses 867,675 827,031 2,783,547 2,839,359 Total without commercial lines 35,774,387 20,161,980 79,041,496 46,453,984 Commercial lines (in run-off effective July 2019)(2) (34,152 ) (44,005 ) 18,621 2,863,443 Total net loss and loss adjustment expenses $ 35,740,235 $ 20,117,975 $ 79,060,117 $ 49,317,427 Net loss ratio(4): Personal lines 94.9 % 74.0 % 71.6 % 58.5 % Livery physical damage 87.1 % 32.2 % 62.0 % 26.4 % Other(1) 308.0 % 58.3 % 246.0 % 3.7 % Total without commercial lines 97.2 % 73.9 % 74.0 % 59.3 % Commercial lines (in run-off effective July 2019)(2) na -18.7 % 74.0 % 105.6 % Total 97.1 % 73.1 % 74.0 % 60.8 %

"Other" includes, among other things, premiums and loss and loss adjustment expenses from our participation in a mandatory state joint underwriting association and loss and loss adjustment expenses from commercial auto. In July 2019, the Company decided that it will no longer underwrite Commercial Liability risks. See discussions above regarding the discontinuation of this line of business. See discussion with regard to "Direct Written Premiums, Net Written Premiums and Net Premiums Earned" above. See discussions above with regard to "Net Loss Ratio".

KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues Net premiums earned $ 36,803,251 $ 27,521,081 $ 106,828,895 $ 81,099,387 Ceding commission revenue (7,276 ) 3,448,774 37,400 10,760,087 Net investment income 1,676,596 1,494,086 5,137,867 4,771,936 Net gains (losses) on investments 204,534 2,107,876 5,480,202 (1,638,674 ) Other income 280,869 250,654 577,261 772,672 Total revenues 38,957,974 34,822,471 118,061,625 95,765,408 Expenses Loss and loss adjustment expenses 35,740,235 20,117,975 79,060,117 49,317,427 Commission expense 8,201,935 8,036,298 24,711,115 23,652,765 Other underwriting expenses 6,562,743 6,346,846 19,722,705 19,434,110 Other operating expenses 855,499 1,038,453 3,141,077 3,364,483 Depreciation and amortization 820,091 710,181 2,480,085 2,070,435 Interest expense 456,545 456,545 1,369,635 1,369,635 Total expenses 52,637,048 36,706,298 130,484,734 99,208,855 Loss before taxes (13,679,074 ) (1,883,827 ) (12,423,109 ) (3,443,447 ) Income tax benefit (3,060,809 ) (655,971 ) (2,817,108 ) (1,379,578 ) Net loss (10,618,265 ) (1,227,856 ) (9,606,001 ) (2,063,869 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax Gross change in unrealized (losses) gains on available-for-sale-securities (829,297 ) 1,778,478 (3,578,413 ) 5,938,600 Reclassification adjustment for gains included in net loss (335,669 ) (606,969 ) (1,071,439 ) (560,696 ) Net change in unrealized (losses) gains (1,164,966 ) 1,171,509 (4,649,852 ) 5,377,904 Income tax benefit (expense) related to items of other comprehensive (loss) income 244,643 (246,017 ) 976,470 (1,129,359 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (920,323 ) 925,492 (3,673,382 ) 4,248,545 Comprehensive (loss) income $ (11,538,588 ) $ (302,364 ) $ (13,279,383 ) $ 2,184,676 Loss per common share: Basic $ (1.01 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.90 ) $ (0.19 ) Diluted $ (1.01 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.90 ) $ (0.19 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 10,523,515 10,673,077 10,622,988 10,737,853 Diluted 10,523,515 10,673,077 10,622,988 10,737,853 Dividends declared and paid per common share $ 0.0400 $ 0.0400 $ 0.1200 $ 0.1425

KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) Assets Fixed-maturity securities, held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of



$9,699,504 at September 30, 2021 and $8,194,824 at December 31, 2020) $ 9,166,983 $ 7,368,815 Fixed-maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $145,452,017 at September 30, 2021 and $145,045,584 at December 31, 2020) 153,289,242 157,549,272 Equity securities, at fair value (cost of $37,545,241 at September 30, 2021 and $32,571,166 at December 31, 2020) 40,060,872 34,413,313 Other investments 7,379,111 3,518,626 Total investments 209,896,208 202,850,026 Cash and cash equivalents 36,108,088 19,463,742 Premiums receivable, net 11,309,319 11,819,639 Reinsurance receivables, net 22,962,014 45,460,729 Deferred policy acquisition costs 21,261,916 20,142,515 Intangible assets 500,000 500,000 Property and equipment, net 8,526,162 8,083,123 Other assets 9,662,834 9,262,493 Total assets $ 320,226,541 $ 317,582,267 Liabilities Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $ 101,044,118 $ 82,801,228 Unearned premiums 92,653,778 90,009,272 Advance premiums 5,325,514 2,660,354 Reinsurance balances payable 4,266,092 6,979,735 Deferred ceding commission revenue 87,846 93,519 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 8,700,342 8,433,233 Deferred income taxes, net 537,848 4,156,913 Long-term debt, net 29,779,746 29,647,611 Total liabilities 242,395,284 224,781,865 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11) Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 2,500,000 shares - - Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued 11,947,619 shares at September 30, 2021 and 11,871,307 shares at December 31, 2020; outstanding 10,476,213 shares at September 30, 2021 and 10,616,815 shares at December 31, 2020 119,476 118,713 Capital in excess of par 72,025,035 70,769,165 Accumulated other comprehensive income 6,206,680 9,880,062 Retained earnings 5,047,547 15,928,345 83,398,738 96,696,285 Treasury stock, at cost, 1,471,406 shares at September 30, 2021 and 1,196,109 shares at December 31, 2020 (5,567,481 ) (3,895,883 ) Total stockholders' equity 77,831,257 92,800,402 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 320,226,541 $ 317,582,267

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.

Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO offers primarily personal lines insurance products in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Kingstone is also licensed in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Maine.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. For more details on factors that could affect expectations, see Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under "Factors That May Affect Future Results and Financial Condition." These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following:

As a property and casualty insurer, we may face significant losses from catastrophes and severe weather events.

Unanticipated increases in the severity or frequency of claims may adversely affect our operating results and financial condition.

We are exposed to significant financial and capital markets risk which may adversely affect our results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and our net investment income can vary from period to period.

The insurance industry is subject to extensive regulation that may affect our operating costs and limit the growth of our business, and changes within this regulatory environment may adversely affect our operating costs and limit the growth of our business.

Changing climate conditions may adversely affect our financial condition, profitability or cash flows.

Because a significant portion of our revenue is currently derived from sources located in New York, our business may be adversely affected by conditions in such state.

We are highly dependent on a relatively small number of insurance brokers for a large portion of our revenues.

Actual claims incurred may exceed current reserves established for claims, which may adversely affect our operating results and financial condition.

We rely on our information technology and telecommunication systems, and the failure of these systems could materially and adversely affect our business.

Kingstone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

