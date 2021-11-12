SEATech Ventures Corp Announces International Telecommunications Union (ITU-R) Membership Approval Of Incubatee Angkasa-X

Angkasa-X's vision of providing internet connectivity to the underserved population is the South East Asia region is now a step closer to becoming a reality with said membership, especially with the official appointment of BOA Investment Services Limited of Bank of Asia as the financial partner who has agreed to provide financial facilities to Angkasa-X in the development of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellations.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / SEATech Ventures Corp. (OTC PINK:SEAV) proudly announced Angkasa-X, an incubate of SEATech Ventures Corp, has successfully secured membership to the esteemed International Telecommunications Union (ITU) under the radio communication (R) sector. ITU is a specialized organization of the United Nations that has been established to govern and authorize global telecommunications and space matters.

SEATech Ventures Corp is a founding equity shareholder and currently holds 13 million shares in Angkasa-X.

CEO of SEATech Ventures Mr Chin said, "The ITU-R membership approval is a crucial and momentous landmark along Angkasa-X's journey to become a SpaceTech Unicorn from the South East Asia region, and their process of public listing on the U.S. stock exchange capital markets through an Initial Public Offering (IPO). Not only is this an immense achievement for both Angkasa-X and SEATech Ventures, we also feel a great sense of pride knowing that Angkasa-X's vision aligns perfectly with the United Nations Social Development Goal (SDG) of providing satellite connectivity to the 670 million strong South East Asian population to improve standards of living."

Enquiries:

SEATech Ventures Corp.

CHIN Chee Seong, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Dr. SEAH Kok Wah, Chief Investment Officer, Director

Email: Info@seatech-ventures.com

About Angkasa-X

ANGKASA-X is a Technological-social Inclusion Company that strives to provide Internet Connectivity as a Necessity for the betterment of mankind. It consists of a group of companies investing in research & development, IP creation, technology & components sourcing, assembly-integration-testing, launching and maintaining state-of-the-art Low-Earth-Orbit (LEO) satellites. By offering an innovative Satellite-as-a-Service (SaaS) to countries in ASEAN. Angkasa-X's mission is to provide satellite internet-connectivity and other services to remote rural areas in the countries in ASEAN and neighbouring countries to establish ASEAN Space Economy via the formation of ASEANLINK LEO Satellites Constellation. Angkasa-X plans to raise funds from the global capital market to invest and operate ASEANLINK LEO Satellite Constellation. It aspires to be a Unicorn and the number one unique company for LEO satellite-based Internet services in ASEAN region. For more information on the company, please visit http://www.angkasax-innovation.com.