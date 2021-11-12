FACC Gets Contract for Kick Stage Main Structure for Ariane Launch Vehicles (PLX AI) – FACC has received an order from the ArianeGroup to develop and manufacture the Astris kick stage main structure for the Ariane 6 family of launch vehicles.FACC says this a major contract that will open up completely new opportunities for … (PLX AI) – FACC has received an order from the ArianeGroup to develop and manufacture the Astris kick stage main structure for the Ariane 6 family of launch vehicles.

FACC says this a major contract that will open up completely new opportunities for the company in commercial space travel

The first delivery is scheduled to arrive in Bremen in October 2022

There, the kick stage will undergo further tests for its possible first mission, the ESA's Hera mission



