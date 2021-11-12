FACC Gets Contract for Kick Stage Main Structure for Ariane Launch Vehicles
(PLX AI) – FACC has received an order from the ArianeGroup to develop and manufacture the Astris kick stage main structure for the Ariane 6 family of launch vehicles.FACC says this a major contract that will open up completely new opportunities for …
- FACC says this a major contract that will open up completely new opportunities for the company in commercial space travel
- The first delivery is scheduled to arrive in Bremen in October 2022
- There, the kick stage will undergo further tests for its possible first mission, the ESA's Hera mission
