Stabilus 2022 Revenue Outlook Below Consensus
(PLX AI) – Stabilus FY revenue EUR 937.7 million vs. estimate EUR 939 million.FY adjusted EBIT EUR 135 million vs. estimate EUR 131 millionOutlook 2022 revenue EUR 940-990 million vs. consensus EUR 1,008 millionOutlook 2022 EBIT margin …
- FY adjusted EBIT EUR 135 million vs. estimate EUR 131 million
- Outlook 2022 revenue EUR 940-990 million vs. consensus EUR 1,008 million
- Outlook 2022 EBIT margin 14-15%
- Stabilus reaffirms its medium-term forecast for 2025, which aims to achieve average revenue growth of 6% per year and a return to an adjusted EBIT margin of 15%
