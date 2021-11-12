Intertrust Stops Share Buyback Due to Potential Public Cash Offer
(PLX AI) – Intertrust suspends share buyback program because it entered into exclusive discussions in relation to a potential public cash offer.
Intertrust Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Intertrust suspends share buyback program because it entered into exclusive discussions in relation to a potential public cash offer.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0