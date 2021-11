Salzgitter Keeps Outlook Unchanged; Some Analysts Expected Upgrade (PLX AI) – Salzgitter Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 600-700 million vs. consensus at EUR 728 million.Outlook FY sales "more than EUR 9 billion" vs. consensus at EUR 9.5 billionSays supply chain disruptions and their repercussions have also been … (PLX AI) – Salzgitter Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 600-700 million vs. consensus at EUR 728 million.

Outlook FY sales "more than EUR 9 billion" vs. consensus at EUR 9.5 billion

Says supply chain disruptions and their repercussions have also been impacting some of our Group companies since the end of the summer quarter

Says we may be able to commence hydrogen-based steel production as early as the end of 2025 and, by 2026, already be producing over one million tons of steel based on this concept

NOTE: Some analysts expected Salzgitter to upgrade its outlook



