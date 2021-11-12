Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Salzgitter Keeps Outlook Unchanged; Some Analysts Expected Upgrade (PLX AI) – Salzgitter Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 600-700 million vs. consensus at EUR 728 million.Outlook FY sales "more than EUR 9 billion" vs. consensus at EUR 9.5 billionSays supply chain disruptions and their repercussions have also been …



