checkAd

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Q3 Financial Results

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) (the "Company" or "Horizonte"), the nickel development company focused on developing its ferro-nickel project in Brazil ("Araguaia" or "the Project"), …

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) (the "Company" or "Horizonte"), the nickel development company focused on developing its ferro-nickel project in Brazil ("Araguaia" or "the Project"), announces it has today published its unaudited financial results for the three month period to 30 September 2021 and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the same period. Both of the aforementioned documents have been posted on the Company's website www.horizonteminerals.com and are also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Highlights for the Period

  • Credit approval from a syndicate of international financial institutions (the "Senior Lenders") and two Export Credit Agencies ("ECAs") for a senior secured project finance facility (the "Senior Debt Facility") of up to US$346.2 million to fund the construction and development of Araguaia.
  • Significant progress on key Araguaia execution preparation activities, including competitive tendering for supply of key processing equipment, electric furnace and project management (EPCM) services.
  • Araguaia Operational Readiness Plan well advanced with all key permits in place for commencement of construction.
  • Key environmental and social programmes continuing in preparation for construction phase at Araguaia
  • Mobilisation of Head of Projects to Brazil and appointment of Engineering, Community, Health and Safety Managers continues the build out of the project execution team.
  • Publication of 2020 Sustainability Report in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative.
  • Strong cash balance of £18.3 million maintained.

For further information, visit www.horizonteminerals.com or contact:

Horizonte Minerals plc

Jeremy Martin (CEO)

Anna Legge (Corporate Communications)

info@horizonteminerals.com

+44 (0) 203 356 2901

Peel Hunt (NOMAD & Joint Broker)

Ross Allister

David McKeown

+44 (0)20 7418 8900

BMO (Joint Broker)

Thomas Rider

Pascal Lussier Duquette

Andrew Cameron

+44 (0) 20 7236 1010

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the full announcement:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1581S_1-2021-11-11.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Horizonte Minerals PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/672472/Horizonte-Minerals-PLC-Announces-Q3- ...

Horizonte Minerals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
12.11.2021, 08:00  |  28   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Q3 Financial Results WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) (the "Company" or "Horizonte"), the nickel development company focused on developing its ferro-nickel project in Brazil ("Araguaia" or "the Project"), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aemetis, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Brilacidin for ...
Clarification Regarding Bambuser's Issuance of Warrants
EV Biologics Signs Listing Agreement With INX
Fabled Silver Gold Files Amended Technical Reports
SEATech Ventures Corp Announces International Telecommunications Union (ITU-R) Membership Approval ...
Elektros Inc. is Beginning to Reach Out to EV Companies to License Their Patent Pending Invention
Alligator Bioscience and Aptevo Therapeutics Announce a Poster Presentation of ALG.APV-527 at SITC ...
Zentek Provides Corporate Update
Sunworks Announces Third Quarter Financial Results
Titel
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Tinka Samples 6 Metres @ 12.8 Grams/Tonne Gold and 2.7% Copper at Silvia
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Exploration Drilling at Thompson Knolls Intercepts Mineralized Skarn and Porphyry in Hole TK-3
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
Blender Bites Superfood Smoothie Pucks Launch Into Loblaws Companies Limited, Canada's Largest ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...