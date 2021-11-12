Lundin Energy Sees No Circumstance in Which Corporate Fine or Forfeiture Could Become Payable in Sudan Case
(PLX AI) – Lundin Energy challenges the legal basis of Swedish Prosecution Authority’s criminal charges in relation to Company’s past operations in Sudan.The Company also reaffirms that it sees no circumstance in which a corporate fine or forfeiture …
Lundin Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Lundin Energy challenges the legal basis of Swedish Prosecution Authority’s criminal charges in relation to Company’s past operations in Sudan.
- The Company also reaffirms that it sees no circumstance in which a corporate fine or forfeiture could become payable and does not foresee any impact on the operational and financial guidance set out previously
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0