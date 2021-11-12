Lundin Energy Sees No Circumstance in Which Corporate Fine or Forfeiture Could Become Payable in Sudan Case

(PLX AI) – Lundin Energy challenges the legal basis of Swedish Prosecution Authority’s criminal charges in relation to Company’s past operations in Sudan.

The Company also reaffirms that it sees no circumstance in which a corporate fine or forfeiture could become payable and does not foresee any impact on the operational and financial guidance set out previously




