checkAd

Lundin Energy Sees No Circumstance in Which Corporate Fine or Forfeiture Could Become Payable in Sudan Case

(PLX AI) – Lundin Energy challenges the legal basis of Swedish Prosecution Authority’s criminal charges in relation to Company’s past operations in Sudan.The Company also reaffirms that it sees no circumstance in which a corporate fine or forfeiture …

  • (PLX AI) – Lundin Energy challenges the legal basis of Swedish Prosecution Authority’s criminal charges in relation to Company’s past operations in Sudan.
  • The Company also reaffirms that it sees no circumstance in which a corporate fine or forfeiture could become payable and does not foresee any impact on the operational and financial guidance set out previously
Lundin Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
12.11.2021, 08:03  |  17   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lundin Energy Sees No Circumstance in Which Corporate Fine or Forfeiture Could Become Payable in Sudan Case (PLX AI) – Lundin Energy challenges the legal basis of Swedish Prosecution Authority’s criminal charges in relation to Company’s past operations in Sudan.The Company also reaffirms that it sees no circumstance in which a corporate fine or forfeiture …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hochtief Gains 3% After Bank of America Upgrade
Vestas Deal with Maersk Reduces EBIT Margin Risk, Kepler Cheuvreux Says
Mowi Falls 2% After Nordea Cuts to Hold
Leroy Seafood Expected to Fall After Earnings Miss Expectations
Ørsted, BASF Sign 25-Year Offshore Wind Power Purchase Agreement
Beiersdorf Share Slide Is Overdone, Bank of America Says, Upgrading to Buy
Commerzbank Has 70% Upside in Bull Case, Morgan Stanley Says in Upgrade
Novo Nordisk Expects Wegovy Approval for Obesity in Europe in 2 Months
Genmab Has Compelling Track Record, BofA Says, Lifting Price Target
SP Group 9-Month Revenue DKK 1,838.8 Million vs. Estimate DKK 1,818 Million
Titel
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
Hochtief Gains 3% After Bank of America Upgrade
Bakkafrost Shares Dive as Scotland Problems Will Take Time to Solve, Kepler Says
BioNTech Q3 Revenue, Net Income Beats Consensus Expectations
Coloplast Buys Atos Medical for EUR 2,155 Million
Coloplast Rises 4.5% After Acquisition Is Great Fit at Attractive Price: Analysts
Vestas Enters Strategic Partnership with Maersk on All Container Transport
PREVIEW: Siemens Energy Likely to Cut Margin Guidance, Analysts Say
Ambu Short Position Increased By Kintbury Capital
Bakkafrost Q3 Operational EBIT Misses Estimates After Scotland Loss
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
PREVIEW: Vestas Seen Struggling to Pass Higher Costs Through, Analysts Say
Hochtief Gains 3% After Bank of America Upgrade
Bakkafrost Shares Dive as Scotland Problems Will Take Time to Solve, Kepler Says
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
BioNTech Q3 Revenue, Net Income Beats Consensus Expectations
Calliditas Drops 12% After Carnegie Downgrades to Hold
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database