checkAd

Blender Bites Continues to Secure Valuable Retail Distribution and Launches New Formulations in Sobeys Inc., Canada’s Second Largest Grocery Chain

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Blender Bites Ltd. (the "Company", "Blender" or "Blender Bites"), (CSE:BITE),( FWB:JL4), (WKN:A3C3Y2), a Canadian company that develops and markets premium frozen organic and plant-based pre-portioned …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Blender Bites Ltd. (the "Company", "Blender" or "Blender Bites"), (CSE:BITE),( FWB:JL4), (WKN:A3C3Y2), a Canadian company that develops and markets premium frozen organic and plant-based pre-portioned smoothie products, announces the launch of new Power Berry, Vita-Smoothie, and Green D-Tox superfood pucks under Sobeys Inc.'s three major grocery retail banner stores ("banners").

Foto: Accesswire

Sobeys was one of the first grocery chains in Canada to carry the Blender Bites' brand and has been a reseller of Blender's original Greens and Berries, as well as Greens and Tropicals formulations of superfood smoothie pucks for over a year. Sobeys is Canada's second largest grocery chain and has over 1,500 corporate and franchised locations. With the moto "We are a family nurturing families," Sobeys is committed to nurturing customers through the provision of exceptional shopping and food experiences and putting their needs and their families' needs first. Staying true to this moto, Sobeys is set to launch Blender's reformulated and improved smoothie innovations in its Sobeys, Safeway, and Thrifty Foods banner stores.

Blender Bites' Greens and Berries and Greens and Tropicals have been reformulated and renamed Power Berry and Green D-Tox, respectively. These improved formulations, each contain 15 essential plant-based vitamins and minerals derived from whole fruits and vegetables, and each product is accompanied with an individual health claim such as high source of fiber (Green D-Tox), energizing B vitamins and high in antioxidants (Power Berry), and immune supporting vitamins A, C and E (Vita-Smoothie). In addition to the new formulations that are impressive in taste and functional improvements, the Blender brand has also undergone a marketing makeover, transitioning to a bright fresh packaging. The products continue to uphold the highest standards by being Organic certified, GMO-free, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free and contain no additional sweeteners.

"The launch of our new product formulations across Sobeys banners nationwide in Canada is a major accomplishment for Blender Bites. The feedback we have received from grocery buyers is that the items most in demand include products that are convenient to use and have superior nutritional profiles offering enhanced immune support. Blender Bites hits on all these top trends including plant based, organic and frozen and we believe that the new and improved formulations will be very well received by our consumers; fueling our growth further," stated Chelsie Hodge, the Company's CEO.

Seite 1 von 2
Blender Bites Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Blender Bites - mehr als nur Geschmack?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
12.11.2021, 09:10  |  46   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blender Bites Continues to Secure Valuable Retail Distribution and Launches New Formulations in Sobeys Inc., Canada’s Second Largest Grocery Chain VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Blender Bites Ltd. (the "Company", "Blender" or "Blender Bites"), (CSE:BITE),( FWB:JL4), (WKN:A3C3Y2), a Canadian company that develops and markets premium frozen organic and plant-based pre-portioned …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aemetis, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Brilacidin for ...
SEATech Ventures Corp Announces International Telecommunications Union (ITU-R) Membership Approval ...
EV Biologics Signs Listing Agreement With INX
Fabled Silver Gold Files Amended Technical Reports
Sunworks Announces Third Quarter Financial Results
Alligator Bioscience and Aptevo Therapeutics Announce a Poster Presentation of ALG.APV-527 at SITC ...
Elektros Inc. is Beginning to Reach Out to EV Companies to License Their Patent Pending Invention
Mosaic Announces October 2021 Sales Revenue and Volumes
Zentek Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Tinka Samples 6 Metres @ 12.8 Grams/Tonne Gold and 2.7% Copper at Silvia
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Exploration Drilling at Thompson Knolls Intercepts Mineralized Skarn and Porphyry in Hole TK-3
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
Blender Bites Superfood Smoothie Pucks Launch Into Loblaws Companies Limited, Canada's Largest ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...