Blender Bites Continues to Secure Valuable Retail Distribution and Launches New Formulations in Sobeys Inc., Canada’s Second Largest Grocery Chain

Sobeys was one of the first grocery chains in Canada to carry the Blender Bites' brand and has been a reseller of Blender's original Greens and Berries, as well as Greens and Tropicals formulations of superfood smoothie pucks for over a year. Sobeys is Canada's second largest grocery chain and has over 1,500 corporate and franchised locations. With the moto "We are a family nurturing families," Sobeys is committed to nurturing customers through the provision of exceptional shopping and food experiences and putting their needs and their families' needs first. Staying true to this moto, Sobeys is set to launch Blender's reformulated and improved smoothie innovations in its Sobeys, Safeway, and Thrifty Foods banner stores.

Blender Bites' Greens and Berries and Greens and Tropicals have been reformulated and renamed Power Berry and Green D-Tox, respectively. These improved formulations, each contain 15 essential plant-based vitamins and minerals derived from whole fruits and vegetables, and each product is accompanied with an individual health claim such as high source of fiber (Green D-Tox), energizing B vitamins and high in antioxidants (Power Berry), and immune supporting vitamins A, C and E (Vita-Smoothie). In addition to the new formulations that are impressive in taste and functional improvements, the Blender brand has also undergone a marketing makeover, transitioning to a bright fresh packaging. The products continue to uphold the highest standards by being Organic certified, GMO-free, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free and contain no additional sweeteners.

"The launch of our new product formulations across Sobeys banners nationwide in Canada is a major accomplishment for Blender Bites. The feedback we have received from grocery buyers is that the items most in demand include products that are convenient to use and have superior nutritional profiles offering enhanced immune support. Blender Bites hits on all these top trends including plant based, organic and frozen and we believe that the new and improved formulations will be very well received by our consumers; fueling our growth further," stated Chelsie Hodge, the Company's CEO.