Knorr-Bremse Down 4% After Company Cuts Outlook (PLX AI) – Knorr-Bremse shares fell 4% in early trading after the company cut the top end of its 2021 margins outlook.Outlook FY EBITDA margin 17.5-18%, down from 17.5-19% previously and outlook FY EBIT margin 13-13.5%, down from 13-14.5% …



