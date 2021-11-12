Knorr-Bremse Down 4% After Company Cuts Outlook
(PLX AI) – Knorr-Bremse shares fell 4% in early trading after the company cut the top end of its 2021 margins outlook.Outlook FY EBITDA margin 17.5-18%, down from 17.5-19% previously and outlook FY EBIT margin 13-13.5%, down from 13-14.5% …
- (PLX AI) – Knorr-Bremse shares fell 4% in early trading after the company cut the top end of its 2021 margins outlook.
- Outlook FY EBITDA margin 17.5-18%, down from 17.5-19% previously and outlook FY EBIT margin 13-13.5%, down from 13-14.5% previously
- The outlook cut may mean downgrades on consensus EBIT in the range of mid- to single-digits for both this year and the next, a trader said
