Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

ALK-Abello Slips After 2 Nordic Banks Downgrade to Hold (PLX AI) – ALK-Abello shares fell 1.4% after the stock was downgraded to hold from buy at both Danske and DNB. The Q3 report and guidance upgrade were solid, with a strong beat driven by tablet sales, but there's a lack of near-term triggers after …



