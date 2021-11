ALK-Abello Slips After 2 Nordic Banks Downgrade to Hold (PLX AI) – ALK-Abello shares fell 1.4% after the stock was downgraded to hold from buy at both Danske and DNB. The Q3 report and guidance upgrade were solid, with a strong beat driven by tablet sales, but there's a lack of near-term triggers after … (PLX AI) – ALK-Abello shares fell 1.4% after the stock was downgraded to hold from buy at both Danske and DNB.

The Q3 report and guidance upgrade were solid, with a strong beat driven by tablet sales, but there's a lack of near-term triggers after the share price run, DNB said

DNB has a price target of DKK 3,675 for ALK-Abello

Q3 was impressive and led to another guidance upgrade; we lower our recommendation on the back of a strong rebound in the share, Danske said

Danske has a price target of DKK 3,600 on ALK-Abello

Separately, Nordea maintained its hold recommendation on ALK-Abello Alk-Abello (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Alk-Abello (B) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 12.11.2021, 09:38 | | 30 0 | 0 12.11.2021, 09:38 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer