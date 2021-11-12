ALK-Abello Slips After 2 Nordic Banks Downgrade to Hold
(PLX AI) – ALK-Abello shares fell 1.4% after the stock was downgraded to hold from buy at both Danske and DNB. The Q3 report and guidance upgrade were solid, with a strong beat driven by tablet sales, but there's a lack of near-term triggers after …
- (PLX AI) – ALK-Abello shares fell 1.4% after the stock was downgraded to hold from buy at both Danske and DNB.
- The Q3 report and guidance upgrade were solid, with a strong beat driven by tablet sales, but there's a lack of near-term triggers after the share price run, DNB said
- DNB has a price target of DKK 3,675 for ALK-Abello
- Q3 was impressive and led to another guidance upgrade; we lower our recommendation on the back of a strong rebound in the share, Danske said
- Danske has a price target of DKK 3,600 on ALK-Abello
- Separately, Nordea maintained its hold recommendation on ALK-Abello
