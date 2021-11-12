Zealand Pharma Falls Another 5% as Analysts Trim Price Targets (PLX AI) – Zealand Pharma fell another 5% today, adding to yesterday's big losses after the company cut outlook.Analysts at Danske and Nordea trimmed their price targets on the stock today, although they maintained buy recommendationsWe believe that … (PLX AI) – Zealand Pharma fell another 5% today, adding to yesterday's big losses after the company cut outlook.

Analysts at Danske and Nordea trimmed their price targets on the stock today, although they maintained buy recommendations

We believe that solid upside remains for the Zealand Pharma stock, but the pipeline needs to soon deliver data for key assets such as dasiglucagon and glepaglutide, Nordea said

Zealand has suffered multiple delays for several of its clinical trials, market patience is wearing thin and until we see more substantial data during H1/mid-2022 the stock will likely remain range bound: Nordea

Zealand development delays, lack of execution and high cash-burn are offsetting the positives on promising assets, Danske said

Zealand probably has 1 year of cash runway left without additional financing from partnerships, out-licensing or a new share issue, Danske estimates



