Zealand Pharma Falls Another 5% as Analysts Trim Price Targets

(PLX AI) – Zealand Pharma fell another 5% today, adding to yesterday's big losses after the company cut outlook.Analysts at Danske and Nordea trimmed their price targets on the stock today, although they maintained buy recommendationsWe believe that …

  • (PLX AI) – Zealand Pharma fell another 5% today, adding to yesterday's big losses after the company cut outlook.
  • Analysts at Danske and Nordea trimmed their price targets on the stock today, although they maintained buy recommendations
  • We believe that solid upside remains for the Zealand Pharma stock, but the pipeline needs to soon deliver data for key assets such as dasiglucagon and glepaglutide, Nordea said
  • Zealand has suffered multiple delays for several of its clinical trials, market patience is wearing thin and until we see more substantial data during H1/mid-2022 the stock will likely remain range bound: Nordea
  • Zealand development delays, lack of execution and high cash-burn are offsetting the positives on promising assets, Danske said
  • Zealand probably has 1 year of cash runway left without additional financing from partnerships, out-licensing or a new share issue, Danske estimates


12.11.2021, 09:45   

