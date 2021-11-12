Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Genmab Is Impressive but Priced for Perfection, SEB Says (PLX AI) – Genmab is impressive but the stock is priced for perfection, SEB analysts said, reiterating their sell recommendation on the stock. Price target raised to DKK 2,430 from DKK 2,220Genmab was down 1.2% in morning trading in Copenhagen



