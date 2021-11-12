SimCorp Worst Performer in Copenhagen After No New Dimension Clients in Q3 (PLX AI) – SimCorp shares were down 6% in early trading after Q3 earnings missed estimates and the company didn't announce any new Dimension clients.The company was the worst performer among Copenhagen blue chip stocksQ3 order intake actually beat … (PLX AI) – SimCorp shares were down 6% in early trading after Q3 earnings missed estimates and the company didn't announce any new Dimension clients.

The company was the worst performer among Copenhagen blue chip stocks

Q3 order intake actually beat expectations, but it was fueled by conversions and transformations of existing clients into Dimension, instead of new ones

Analysts had expected the company sign 3 new Dimensions clients

SimCorp had a disappointing top line development in the quarter and gives no indication that Q4 will accelerate significantly, analysts at SEB said



