SimCorp Worst Performer in Copenhagen After No New Dimension Clients in Q3
(PLX AI) – SimCorp shares were down 6% in early trading after Q3 earnings missed estimates and the company didn't announce any new Dimension clients.The company was the worst performer among Copenhagen blue chip stocksQ3 order intake actually beat …
- The company was the worst performer among Copenhagen blue chip stocks
- Q3 order intake actually beat expectations, but it was fueled by conversions and transformations of existing clients into Dimension, instead of new ones
- Analysts had expected the company sign 3 new Dimensions clients
- SimCorp had a disappointing top line development in the quarter and gives no indication that Q4 will accelerate significantly, analysts at SEB said
