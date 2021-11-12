checkAd

SimCorp Worst Performer in Copenhagen After No New Dimension Clients in Q3

  • (PLX AI) – SimCorp shares were down 6% in early trading after Q3 earnings missed estimates and the company didn't announce any new Dimension clients.
  • The company was the worst performer among Copenhagen blue chip stocks
  • Q3 order intake actually beat expectations, but it was fueled by conversions and transformations of existing clients into Dimension, instead of new ones
  • Analysts had expected the company sign 3 new Dimensions clients
  • SimCorp had a disappointing top line development in the quarter and gives no indication that Q4 will accelerate significantly, analysts at SEB said
