Ørsted signs EUR 175 million loan agreement with the Nordic Investment Bank
(PLX AI) – Ørsted has signed a EUR 175 million 8-year loan agreement with the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) for the purpose of co-financing its investment in the Borssele 1 & 2 Offshore Wind Farm in the Netherlands.Together with the loan agreement …
- Together with the loan agreement closed with the European Investment Bank on 6 September 2021, the intended long-term financing of Ørsted’s investment in the Borssele 1 & 2 project is now complete
