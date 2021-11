Ørsted signs EUR 175 million loan agreement with the Nordic Investment Bank (PLX AI) – Ørsted has signed a EUR 175 million 8-year loan agreement with the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) for the purpose of co-financing its investment in the Borssele 1 & 2 Offshore Wind Farm in the Netherlands.Together with the loan agreement … (PLX AI) – Ørsted has signed a EUR 175 million 8-year loan agreement with the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) for the purpose of co-financing its investment in the Borssele 1 & 2 Offshore Wind Farm in the Netherlands.

Together with the loan agreement closed with the European Investment Bank on 6 September 2021, the intended long-term financing of Ørsted’s investment in the Borssele 1 & 2 project is now complete Orsted Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Orsted Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 12.11.2021, 11:00 | | 38 0 | 0 12.11.2021, 11:00 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer