Nepra Foods Announces Arrival and Installation of Proprietary THP Production Equipment at Colorado Facility

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Nepra Foods Inc. ("Nepra") (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6.F)(OTC PINK:NPRFF), creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, is taking delivery of a specialty equipment line this week that expands the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Nepra Foods Inc. ("Nepra") (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6.F)(OTC PINK:NPRFF), creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, is taking delivery of a specialty equipment line this week that expands the production of their proprietary THP™ (textured hemp protein), which is the basis for their PROPASTA™ line of ready-to-eat frozen meals and meat analogues. This equipment investment further signals the company's commitment to their newly launched CPG (consumer packaged goods) product segment, and opens the door to potential strategic partnerships down the line. The arrival of this equipment is particularly exciting for Nepra since current shipping lead times for large production equipment are at an all-time high due to the global supply chain disruptions.

The specialized equipment line, which will be installed in the company's 31,000 square foot manufacturing facility and test kitchen in Colorado, can create a variety of THP™ products that are included in their PROPASTA™ Spaghetti and Meatballs, PROPASTA™ Chicken Chow Mein, and other meat alternatives.

This new equipment allows Nepra to establish a large-scale production process in advance of their PROPASTA™ product launch in early 2022, ensuring continued in-house testing, accelerated product innovation, as well as distribution to stores across the US. According to a McKinsey survey of supply chain leaders, 38% are regionalizing their supply chain due to myriad disruptions from COVID-19 and other issues. Having a US-based manufacturing facility with owned equipment will give Nepra greater control, reliability, and speed-to-market over manufacturing and distribution. Further, ancillary revenue generation is anticipated through the sale of surplus capacity from the expanded production to brand partners in the company's wholesale division.

"This equipment acquisition is just one of many carefully-planned steps to support our PROPASTA™ brand launch and subsequent direct-to-consumer product releases,'' says Nepra's CEO David Wood. "We are fully committed to bringing delicious, plant-based, ready-to-eat meals to health-conscious consumers across the U.S."

About Nepra Foods

Nepra Foods is grounded in a passion for food. We believe eating healthy shouldn't be difficult. Everybody deserves food options that are truly nutritious and taste good. Food shouldn't contain allergens that might prevent everybody in the family from enjoying it together. People shouldn't have to compromise quality and taste in what they eat even if they are trying to cut down on carbs, don't tolerate gluten or dairy very well, or don't want to eat food produced from animals. Nepra Foods is on a mission to make healthy, enjoyable food for everybody.

