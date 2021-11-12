Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Novo Nordisk Gets Label Extension Recommendation for Ozempic in Europe (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk says Ozempic 2.0 mg recommended for approval for the treatment of type 2 diabetes by the European Medicines Agency.European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive …



