Lufthansa Repays German Government Financial Aid
- (PLX AI) – Lufthansa today repaid or cancelled all remaining government Stabilization funds from Germany.
- Early repayment was made possible primarily by the rising demand for air travel, the fast restructuring and transformation of the Lufthansa Group and the capital markets' confidence in the company, Lufthansa said
- All German loans and Silent Participations, including interest, have now been repaid respectively terminated
- Germany's Economic Stabilization Fund (ESF) has undertaken to sell its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG amounting to approx. 14 percent of the share capital by October 2023 at the latest
