SolGold PLC Announces Change of Auditor

BISHOPSGATE, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Following an audit tender process in line with good UK corporate governance practice, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP has been selected as the Company's Auditor with effect from 11 November 2021. BDO LLP …

BISHOPSGATE, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Following an audit tender process in line with good UK corporate governance practice, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP has been selected as the Company's Auditor with effect from 11 November 2021. BDO LLP has accordingly resigned from that role and the Company would like to thank them for their services as the Company's Auditor since 2013.

Elodie Grant Goodey
Chair - Audit and Risk Committee

CONTACTS

Dennis Wilkins
SolGold Plc (Company Secretary)
dwilkins@solgold.com.au


Tel: +61 (0) 417 945 049

Ingo Hofmaier
SolGold Plc (GM - Project & Corporate Finance)
ihofmaier@solgold.com.au

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2130

Fawzi Hanano
SolGold Plc (Investors / Communication)
fhanano@solgold.com.au

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2130

Tavistock (Media)
Jos Simson/Gareth Tredway


Tel: +44 (0) 20 7920 3150

Follow us on twitter @SolGold_plc

ABOUT SOLGOLD

SolGold is a leading resources company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper and gold deposits. In 2018, SolGold's management team was recognised by the "Mines and Money" Forum as an example of excellence in the industry and continues to strive to deliver objectives efficiently and in the interests of shareholders. SolGold is aggressively exploring the length and breadth of this highly prospective and gold-rich section of the Andean Copper Belt which is currently responsible for c40% of global mined copper production.

The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. SolGold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact.

Dedicated stakeholders
SolGold employs a staff of over 800 employees of whom 98% are Ecuadorean. This is expected to grow as the operations expand at Alpala, and in Ecuador generally. SolGold focusses its operations to be safe, reliable and environmentally responsible and maintains close relationships with its local communities. SolGold has engaged an increasingly skilled, refined and experienced team of geoscientists using state of the art geophysical and geochemical modelling applied to an extensive database to enable the delivery of ore grade intersections from nearly every drill hole at Alpala. SolGold has over 80 geologists on the ground in Ecuador exploring for economic copper and gold deposits.

