GameSquare Esports to Present at the 13th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 18th in Dallas, TX

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE:GSQ)(FSE:29Q1) (" GameSquare ", or the " Company "), an international gaming and esports company, today announced that Justin Kenna, CEO, and Kevin Wright, President and Chairman, will present at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference (" SWIC ", or the " Conference ") on November 18, 2021, at the Westin Dallas Downtown in Dallas, TX. The Company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM CT. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed through the Conference's main website: www.IDEASconferences.com .

"The United States is a key market for our portfolio of companies and represents an attractive opportunity to expand our shareholder base amid strong interest in the rapidly growing esports industry," said Mr. Kenna." The Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference is a great place to showcase the GameSquare business model to US-based institutional and high net worth investors. The timing of our attendance at the Conference coincides with our expectations that we are likely to commence trading on the OTCQB in the very near-term with ambitions to commence the process of becoming a dual-listed stock in Canada and the US in the medium-term."

About GameSquare Esports Inc.

