Can a Biblical ETF Stand Up to the S&P 500?

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / The Inspire 100 ETF (NYSE:BIBL) from biblically responsible ESG investing firm, Inspire Investing, celebrated four years of trading on October 30th, 2021. The biblically aligned fund delivered since inception performance numbers closely in line with the benchmark S&P 500 on its four year anniversary despite having no exposure to the high-flying "FAANG stocks," referring to the mega-cap technology giants Facebook (now called Meta), Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google.