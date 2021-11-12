checkAd

Can a Biblical ETF Stand Up to the S&P 500?

Biblically responsible Inspire 100 ETF (NYSE:BIBL) marks four years since inception with performance in line with S&P 500 index, despite the biblical ETF not owning any of the FAANG stocks, adding credibility to the belief that good values and good …

Biblically responsible Inspire 100 ETF (NYSE:BIBL) marks four years since inception with performance in line with S&P 500 index, despite the biblical ETF not owning any of the FAANG stocks, adding credibility to the belief that good values and good returns are not mutually exclusive

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / The Inspire 100 ETF (NYSE:BIBL) from biblically responsible ESG investing firm, Inspire Investing, celebrated four years of trading on October 30th, 2021. The biblically aligned fund delivered since inception performance numbers closely in line with the benchmark S&P 500 on its four year anniversary despite having no exposure to the high-flying "FAANG stocks," referring to the mega-cap technology giants Facebook (now called Meta), Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google.

"It's like a modern-day David & Goliath scenario," commented Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire. "Can an ETF screened for biblical values hold its ground with the giant S&P 500 and it's cadre of Wall Street darling meg-cap tech companies? God gave us a conviction that good values and good returns are not mutually exclusive, and BIBL's performance these past four years have brought us even more assurance of that belief."

Over the four-year period since inception on October 30th, 2017, the Inspire 100 ETF (NYSE:BIBL) delivered annualized returns of 17.71% on market price and 17.70% on the NAV (net asset value), compared to the S&P 500 return of 17.79% over the same time period. The complete standardized returns table comparing multiple time-frames since inception is below, for both the four year anniversary and as of the most recent quarter end.

PERFORMANCE AS OF MOST RECENT QUARTER END (10/31/21)

(Returns greater than 1 year are annualized. Data from Bloomberg and ETF Logic.)

4 YEAR ANNIVERSARY
(10/30/17 - 10/30/21)

3M

6 M

1 YR

YTD

SINCE INCEPTION
(10/30/17-10/31/21)

Inspire 100 ETF - NAV1

Autor: Accesswire
12.11.2021   

