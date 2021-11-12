Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Again Reminds Shareholders Of Cut-Off Date To Be Eligible For Upcoming Issuance Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To Shareholders Of Record On Record Date

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the Company") ( https://greensolarutility.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, recently announced that its Board of Directors has approved a special stock dividend (the "Distribution") to Green Stream Holdings Inc. stockholders of one share of restricted common stock for every 100 shares of common stock presently owned. The initial announcement was released on October4, 2021 and was updated on October 6, 2021 and November 3. This release is yet anther reminder that in order to receive the share issuance, the shareholder will have to hold shares as of the Record Date, December 10, 2021.

The Company restated that, On October 1, 2021, the Board of Directors of Green Stream Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") authorized a stock dividend of one (1) share of the Company's common stock, par value $0.001 par value (the "Common Stock"), for each one hundred (100) shares of Common Stock held on December 10, 2021 (the "Record Date"). In response to shareholder reaction, the Company reiterates that this transaction is an issuance of additional shares from the company to each shareholder who holds a minimum of 100 shares on the Record Date. Those shareholders will receive: "… one (1) share of the Company's common stock, par value $0.001 par value (the "Common Stock"), for each one hundred (100) shares of Common Stock held on December 10, 2021..."

The Distribution will take place in the form of a pro rata common stock dividend to each Green Stream stockholder of record on the Distribution Date. No action is required by the applicable shareholders.

No fractional shares of common stock will be distributed. Instead, Green Stream stockholders will receive a number rounded to the next highest number. The Distribution is intended to qualify as tax free to Green Stream stockholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

No vote or action is required by Green Stream's stockholders in order to receive the Distribution, which is subject to certain customary conditions, which conditions are expected to be satisfied on or prior to the distribution date.

