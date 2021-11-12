Drilling Begins at Tin Cup

Godbe Drilling have been appointed as the drilling contractor. Drilling on the first hole (TC21-02) at Tin Cup began on Wednesday, November 11.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce that it has commenced core drilling at the Tin Cup prospect at the Secret Pass Gold Project in Arizona.

CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented "After several months of delay, we are excited to begin drilling at the Tin Cup prospect. Tin Cup was an operating gold mine in the early 1900s with a reported average production grade of over 1/2 ounce of gold per ton. Historic RC drilling at Tin Cup in the 1980s intersected steeply angled veins with grades up to 40 grams per tonne gold. Our initial drilling at Tin Cup will focus on confirming the high-grade gold mineralization identified by the historic RC drilling."

Seven exploration drill holes have been approved at the Tin Cup Prospect (total 1,350 metres planned), see Table 1. Initially, 4 drill holes out of the permitted holes will be drilled (TC21-02, TC21-03, TC21-04, TC21-06), targeting the confirmation of historic high-grade mineralization that was identified by historic reverse circulation (RC) drilling in the 1980s (see Table 2).

Table 1 - Planned Drill Holes at Tin Cup Prospect

Hole No. Location Azimuth (o) Dip (o) Length (m) TC21-02 Tin Cup 220 -45 175 TC21-03 Tin Cup 220 -55 225 TC21-04 Tin Cup 310 -50 250 TC21-05 Tin Cup 220 -65 400 TC21-06 Tin Cup 040 -60 100 TC21-07 Tin Cup 180 -45 100 TC21-08 Tin Cup 100 Total 1,350

The Tin Cup drilling is being led by Mr. Lee Beasley, who has recently joined the Northern Lights team as Project Geologist. Lee is an experienced exploration geologist with over 10 years of field experience working on precious, base metal and lithium exploration projects throughout North America. Lee is a Certified Professional Geologist and holds a Bachelor of Science and Masters degrees in geology from Auburn University in Alabama, USA.

Tin Cup Zone

Records show that there was a historic small-scale open pit and underground mine located at Tin Cup. The mine reportedly produced several hundred tons of mineralized material grading 15 g/t to 31 g/t of gold. Historic workings, from approximately 1918 to the early 1930s, included an open pit and an inclined shaft to a depth of 21 metres (70 ft) with minor underground level workings.

During the period from 1984 to 1991, a total of 145 drill holes (predominately reverse circulation drilling) were drilled at Tin Cup with many holes intersecting high-grade gold mineralization. The historic drilling had an average depth of approximately 95 metres and a maximum depth of 180 metres.

The Tin Cup Gold Zone is localized along the steeply northeast-dipping Frisco Mine Fault. The gold mineralization is hosted by Tertiary andesite and associated with the margins of rhyolite dykes that occur as lenses within the Frisco Mine Fault. A few of the deepest historic drill holes intersected gold mineralization in the Proterozoic basement granite.

The mineralized zone at Tin Cup has a strike length of approximately 245 metres to drill indicated depth of 180 metres and is open along strike and depth. Higher grade mineralization (greater than 10 g/t Au), is localized in narrow sub-vertical structures developed within broader zones of lower grade mineralization ranging up to 86 metres in width. The mineralization plunges to the northwest at 50 degrees. Surface oxidation is variable extending to a maximum depth of up to120 metres based on historical drilling. Selected historic intersections are summarized in Table 2.

Table 2 - Selected Historic Drill Results at Tin Cup Zone

Hole No. Year Type Depth (m) Interval (m) Width (m) Au g/t TC-01 1984 RC 52 22.9-30.5 7.6 7.6 21.2-51.5 30.3 2.9 TC-10 1985 RC 176 89.9-121.9 32 13.6 including 1.5 40.4 including 12.2 20.8 TC-15 1985 RC 146 111.2-115.8 4.6 13.1 TC-30 1986 RC 150 63.3-150 86.7 4.1 including 9.1 17.7 TC-32 1986 RC 90 18.8-69.7 50.9 2.7 TC-11 1987 RC 90.9 46.9-90.9 44 2.8 TC-14 1986 RC 121 90.9-121.9 31 5.8

Note: These results are historical in nature and a Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to verify these previous drilling results. Previously released on October 28, 2020.

See Figure 1 that shows the location of the Tin Cup prospect in the Secret Pass claim package. Figure 2 shows a schematic model cross section of Tin Cup with the proposed drill hole locations.

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Gary Artmont (Fellow Member AUSIMM #312718), Head of Geology and qualified person to Northern Lights Resources, who is responsible for ensuring that the geologic information provided in this news release is accurate and who acts as a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead Project located in Elko County Nevada where Northern Lights, in joint venture with Reyna Silver are earning 100% ownership. Northern Lights Resources is a member of the Arizona Mining Association.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

