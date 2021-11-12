checkAd

GLG Life Tech Corporation Announces Appointment of Edward Wang as CFO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / GLG Life Tech Corporation (TSX:GLG)(OTC PINK:GLGLF) ("GLG" or the "Company"), a global and agricultural leader in the natural zero-calorie sweetener industry, committed to the sustainable development …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / GLG Life Tech Corporation (TSX:GLG)(OTC PINK:GLGLF) ("GLG" or the "Company"), a global and agricultural leader in the natural zero-calorie sweetener industry, committed to the sustainable development of high-quality zero-calorie natural sweeteners, is pleased to announce the appointment of Edward Wang as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Wang, who joined the Company in October 2019, has been serving as Acting Chief Financial Officer since June of 2020. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Accounting degree in 1992, Master of Business Administration in 2005, and earned his CPA, CGA in 2010. Prior to joining GLG, Mr. Wang worked in Kraft Foods (China) for eight years and the mining business in both China and Canada for ten years.

In view of Mr. Wang's efforts and results in overseeing the Company's financial reporting, cost controls, and financial management of both the Chinese and North American operations, the Board of Directors agreed that Mr. Wang was the right person to continue leading the Company's financial operations. Dr. Zhang expressed: "With Edward's performance since joining the Company - Edward has helped deliver significant savings in our SG&A and has managed the Company's financial reporting professionally and admirably - as a result I have full faith in him to continue driving us towards strong results, to execute on our strategy, and to help take GLG to the next level."

For further information, please contact:

Simon Springett, Investor Relations
Phone: +1 (604) 285-2602 ext. 101
Fax: +1 (604) 285-2606
Email: ir@glglifetech.com

About GLG Life Tech Corporation

GLG Life Tech Corporation is a global leader in the supply of high-purity zero calorie natural sweeteners including stevia and monk fruit extracts used in food, beverages, and dietary supplements. GLG's vertically integrated operations, which incorporate our Fairness to Farmers program and emphasize sustainability throughout, cover each step in the stevia and monk fruit supply chains including non-GMO seed and seedling breeding, natural propagation, growth and harvest, proprietary extraction and refining, marketing and distribution of the finished products. Additionally, to further meet the varied needs of the food and beverage and supplement industries, GLG's Naturals+ product line enables it to supply a host of complementary ingredients reliably sourced through its supplier network in China. For further information, please visit www.glglifetech.com.

