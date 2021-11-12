Lundin Energy Is Buying Opportunity as Stock Falls on Sudan Case, Carnegie Says (PLX AI) – Lundin Energy is a buying opportunity as the stock falls for a second day after its Chairman was charged in Sweden in relation to the company's past operations in Sudan, analysts at Carnegie said.Carnegie kept a buy rating on the stock, … (PLX AI) – Lundin Energy is a buying opportunity as the stock falls for a second day after its Chairman was charged in Sweden in relation to the company's past operations in Sudan, analysts at Carnegie said.

Carnegie kept a buy rating on the stock, with price target SEK 425

Sweden brought criminal charges against Chairman Ian H. Lundin, accused of complicity in crime against international law in relation to past operations in Sudan from 1999-2003

Following the charges, Ian H. Lundin has chosen not to stand for re-election as Chairman

This will have no impact on the company's future, and the stock drop is just a better buying opportunity, Carnegie said



