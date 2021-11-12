Lundin Energy Is Buying Opportunity as Stock Falls on Sudan Case, Carnegie Says
(PLX AI) – Lundin Energy is a buying opportunity as the stock falls for a second day after its Chairman was charged in Sweden in relation to the company's past operations in Sudan, analysts at Carnegie said.Carnegie kept a buy rating on the stock, …
- (PLX AI) – Lundin Energy is a buying opportunity as the stock falls for a second day after its Chairman was charged in Sweden in relation to the company's past operations in Sudan, analysts at Carnegie said.
- Carnegie kept a buy rating on the stock, with price target SEK 425
- Sweden brought criminal charges against Chairman Ian H. Lundin, accused of complicity in crime against international law in relation to past operations in Sudan from 1999-2003
- Following the charges, Ian H. Lundin has chosen not to stand for re-election as Chairman
- This will have no impact on the company's future, and the stock drop is just a better buying opportunity, Carnegie said
Lundin Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0