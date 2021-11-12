Delivery Hero Discount to DoorDash Is Unjustified, BofA Says, Seeing 60% Upside
(PLX AI) – Delivery Hero is trading at an unjustified discount to DoorDash, analysts at Bank of America said. Delivery Hero price target raised to EUR 190 from EUR 185 at BofA, with buy reiteratedThe stock was up 3.8% at EUR 117.80 in early …
- Delivery Hero price target raised to EUR 190 from EUR 185 at BofA, with buy reiterated
- The stock was up 3.8% at EUR 117.80 in early afternoon, implying an upside of 60%
- Delivery Hero also trades at a discount to Asian peers, which is unjustified due to strong market positions and superior growth, BofA said
- Moreover, Delivery Hero's new guidance is conservative and will be comfortably exceeded, the analysts said
