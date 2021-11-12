Lundbeck's Vyepti Recommended for Approval in EU for Migraine Prevention
(PLX AI) – Lundbeck's Vyepti recommended for approval in the EU by CHMP for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults.Subject to final approval by the European Commission, Vyepti (eptinezumab) will be the first intravenous (IV) treatment …
- Subject to final approval by the European Commission, Vyepti (eptinezumab) will be the first intravenous (IV) treatment approved for migraine prevention in Europe
- A final decision regarding the approval of Vyepti is expected from the European Commission in the coming months
