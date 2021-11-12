Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Lundbeck's Vyepti Recommended for Approval in EU for Migraine Prevention (PLX AI) – Lundbeck's Vyepti recommended for approval in the EU by CHMP for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults.Subject to final approval by the European Commission, Vyepti (eptinezumab) will be the first intravenous (IV) treatment …



