TempuCheck, a subsidiary of Star8 Corp Support the Human Resource Association of Broward County with Gold-Level Sponsorship of Annual Conference

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Star8 Corp (OTC PINK:STRH) and Tempucheck are pleased announce their gold-level sponsorship of the Human Resource Association of Broward County's (HRABC) annual conference for HR professionals. The event took place on October 29 th , 2021 in Hollywood Beach, Florida.

"The Human Resource Association of Broward County's annual conference is a much-anticipated event that is both motivational and educational for attendees," said Mario Diez, Chief Executive Officer of Star8 Corp., parent company of TempuCheck. "We are proud to have been gold-level sponsors for this year's event, and look forward to partnering with HRABC again in years to come."

HRABC is the professional association for Broward County's 850+ human resources specialists. They are committed to advancing the human resources profession through education, valuable networks and collaborative opportunities such as the annual HRABC conference.

This year's conference lineup included addresses from keynote speakers Jeff Nischwitz (internationally known motivational speaker) and David Horning (HR industry guru). In addition to the keynote speakers, the conference featured several breakout sessions designed to strengthen talent acquisition techniques, advise on engaging a hybrid workplace, offer employee development tools, and more. For more information about the conference, please visit the event's homepage at hrabc.org/conference2021.

About TempuCheck

A subsidiary of Star8 Corp (OTC PINK:STRH) TempuCheck is an innovative technology company creating thermal sensor and automated facial recognition solutions for businesses. Developed with an Automated Pre-Temperature (APT) screen, the facial recognition capabilities are used in a variety of ways including managing access to secured points within a public space, to scanning for signs of illness, ensuring a safe and healthy premises. For more information about TempuCheck, please visit TempuCheck.com.

About Star8 Corporation

Star8 Corporation (OTC PINK:STRH) is a publicly traded company with expertise in technology and eCommerce driven solutions. Additionally, Star8 Corp. provides sustainable marketing, technology, sales and distribution consulting for clients. Its subsidiary companies are TempuCheck and Rari Nutrition. To learn more about star8 Corp. please visit Star8Corp.com.