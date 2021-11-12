checkAd

TempuCheck, a subsidiary of Star8 Corp Support the Human Resource Association of Broward County with Gold-Level Sponsorship of Annual Conference

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Star8 Corp (OTC PINK:STRH) and Tempucheck are pleased announce their gold-level sponsorship of the Human Resource Association of Broward County's (HRABC) annual conference for HR professionals. The event …

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Star8 Corp (OTC PINK:STRH) and Tempucheck are pleased announce their gold-level sponsorship of the Human Resource Association of Broward County's (HRABC) annual conference for HR professionals. The event took place on October 29th, 2021 in Hollywood Beach, Florida.

Foto: Accesswire

"The Human Resource Association of Broward County's annual conference is a much-anticipated event that is both motivational and educational for attendees," said Mario Diez, Chief Executive Officer of Star8 Corp., parent company of TempuCheck. "We are proud to have been gold-level sponsors for this year's event, and look forward to partnering with HRABC again in years to come."

HRABC is the professional association for Broward County's 850+ human resources specialists. They are committed to advancing the human resources profession through education, valuable networks and collaborative opportunities such as the annual HRABC conference.

This year's conference lineup included addresses from keynote speakers Jeff Nischwitz (internationally known motivational speaker) and David Horning (HR industry guru). In addition to the keynote speakers, the conference featured several breakout sessions designed to strengthen talent acquisition techniques, advise on engaging a hybrid workplace, offer employee development tools, and more. For more information about the conference, please visit the event's homepage at hrabc.org/conference2021.

About TempuCheck

A subsidiary of Star8 Corp (OTC PINK:STRH) TempuCheck is an innovative technology company creating thermal sensor and automated facial recognition solutions for businesses. Developed with an Automated Pre-Temperature (APT) screen, the facial recognition capabilities are used in a variety of ways including managing access to secured points within a public space, to scanning for signs of illness, ensuring a safe and healthy premises. For more information about TempuCheck, please visit TempuCheck.com.

About Star8 Corporation

Star8 Corporation (OTC PINK:STRH) is a publicly traded company with expertise in technology and eCommerce driven solutions. Additionally, Star8 Corp. provides sustainable marketing, technology, sales and distribution consulting for clients. Its subsidiary companies are TempuCheck and Rari Nutrition. To learn more about star8 Corp. please visit Star8Corp.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Star8 Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
12.11.2021, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TempuCheck, a subsidiary of Star8 Corp Support the Human Resource Association of Broward County with Gold-Level Sponsorship of Annual Conference MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Star8 Corp (OTC PINK:STRH) and Tempucheck are pleased announce their gold-level sponsorship of the Human Resource Association of Broward County's (HRABC) annual conference for HR professionals. The event …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Aemetis, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Trigon Reports 8m of 6.56% Copper Extending Open Pit Mineralization, Namibia
Sunworks Announces Third Quarter Financial Results
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Brilacidin for ...
SEATech Ventures Corp Announces International Telecommunications Union (ITU-R) Membership Approval ...
EV Biologics Signs Listing Agreement With INX
Fabled Silver Gold Files Amended Technical Reports
Alligator Bioscience and Aptevo Therapeutics Announce a Poster Presentation of ALG.APV-527 at SITC ...
Mosaic Announces October 2021 Sales Revenue and Volumes
Titel
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Tinka Samples 6 Metres @ 12.8 Grams/Tonne Gold and 2.7% Copper at Silvia
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Exploration Drilling at Thompson Knolls Intercepts Mineralized Skarn and Porphyry in Hole TK-3
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...