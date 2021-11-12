checkAd

Dermata Announces Presentation Details for Its DMT410 Phase 1b Proof of Concept Aesthetic Study at The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) 2021 Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. ("Dermata," or the "Company") (Nasdaq:DRMA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions, today announced …

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. ("Dermata," or the "Company") (Nasdaq:DRMA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions, today announced details regarding the presentation of efficacy and safety results for its Phase 1b proof of concept study evaluating a single application of DMT410 to treat multiple aesthetic skin conditions.

Dermata Therapeutics, LLC Announced the Addition of Wendell Wierenga, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors
Foto: Accesswire

"A Study of the Tolerability, Safety, and Efficacy of DMT410 for the Treatment of Upper Facial Lines" will be presented by Rawaa Almukhtar, M.D., at the ASDS virtual Annual Meeting to be held November 19-21, 2021. The video presentation will be available for on-demand viewing by conference attendees beginning November 19, 2021 at 8:30 am CT.

The Phase 1b proof of concept study of DMT410 for the treatment of multiple aesthetic skin conditions was an open-label, single-center study of 10 patients receiving one application DMT410, which consists of one topical application of Spongilla powder, derived from a freshwater sponge, followed by one topical application of botulinum toxin to the upper face. Patients were observed for a total of 16 weeks to collect safety and efficacy data and track duration of effect. The endpoints of the study included reduction in pore size and count, improvement in luminosity and brightness, reduction in fine lines, reduction in sebum production, improvements in the Global Aesthetic Improvement scale, and reduction in glabella, forehead, and lateral canthal lines.

About DMT410

DMT410 is Dermata's combination treatment regimen that utilizes the unique mechanical features of its Spongilla technology to facilitate the intradermal delivery of botulinum toxin by topical application rather than injection with a needle. The treatment consists of an initial topical application of Dermata's proprietary Spongilla powder to the treatment area wherein the mechanical spicules of the powder penetrate the stratum corneum creating microchannels into the dermis allowing for the topical application and penetration of botulinum toxin. Dermata is investigating DMT410 as a new method for topical intradermal delivery of botulinum toxin for the treatment of multiple aesthetic conditions.

Seite 1 von 3
Dermata Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
12.11.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dermata Announces Presentation Details for Its DMT410 Phase 1b Proof of Concept Aesthetic Study at The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) 2021 Annual Meeting SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. ("Dermata," or the "Company") (Nasdaq:DRMA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions, today announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Aemetis, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Trigon Reports 8m of 6.56% Copper Extending Open Pit Mineralization, Namibia
Sunworks Announces Third Quarter Financial Results
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Brilacidin for ...
SEATech Ventures Corp Announces International Telecommunications Union (ITU-R) Membership Approval ...
EV Biologics Signs Listing Agreement With INX
Fabled Silver Gold Files Amended Technical Reports
Alligator Bioscience and Aptevo Therapeutics Announce a Poster Presentation of ALG.APV-527 at SITC ...
Mosaic Announces October 2021 Sales Revenue and Volumes
Titel
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Tinka Samples 6 Metres @ 12.8 Grams/Tonne Gold and 2.7% Copper at Silvia
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Exploration Drilling at Thompson Knolls Intercepts Mineralized Skarn and Porphyry in Hole TK-3
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...