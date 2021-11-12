checkAd

Novamind Enters New Lease Agreement Responding to Patient Demand

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, announced today it has leased a new clinic location in …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, announced today it has leased a new clinic location in Utah (the "Wheeler Park Clinic"), and will relocate the Company's Millcreek clinic to the Wheeler Park Clinic to better serve a growing patient base.

"Wait times to book new appointments at all Novamind clinics reflect the growing demand for our unique treatments and services," said Pierre Bou-Mansour, Novamind's Chief Operating Officer.

He continued, "As we scale our clinic footprint to meet that demand, we are equally committed to optimizing the patient experience and elevating the standard of care. The Wheeler Park Clinic is a great example of a space that aligns with that vision. It's easily accessible, modern and enables the right therapeutic environment for our clients and clinicians."

With minimal leasehold improvements, the Wheeler Park Clinic is anticipated to open in early 2022.

About Novamind

Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of Cedar Psychiatry clinics and operates Cedar Clinical Research, a contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. Both Cedar Psychiatry and Cedar Clinical Research are wholly owned subsidiaries of Novamind. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit novamind.ca.

Contact Information

Novamind
Yaron Conforti, CEO and Director
Telephone: +1 (647) 953 9512

Samantha DeLenardo, VP, Communications
Email: media@novamind.ca

Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations
Email: bill@novamind.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations including the risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable laws.

SOURCE: Novamind Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/672479/Novamind-Enters-New-Lease-Agreement- ...




0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
12.11.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novamind Enters New Lease Agreement Responding to Patient Demand TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, announced today it has leased a new clinic location in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Aemetis, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Trigon Reports 8m of 6.56% Copper Extending Open Pit Mineralization, Namibia
Sunworks Announces Third Quarter Financial Results
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Brilacidin for ...
SEATech Ventures Corp Announces International Telecommunications Union (ITU-R) Membership Approval ...
EV Biologics Signs Listing Agreement With INX
Fabled Silver Gold Files Amended Technical Reports
Alligator Bioscience and Aptevo Therapeutics Announce a Poster Presentation of ALG.APV-527 at SITC ...
Mosaic Announces October 2021 Sales Revenue and Volumes
Titel
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Tinka Samples 6 Metres @ 12.8 Grams/Tonne Gold and 2.7% Copper at Silvia
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Exploration Drilling at Thompson Knolls Intercepts Mineralized Skarn and Porphyry in Hole TK-3
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...