checkAd

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) to Provide Onsite Power System to Wastewater Treatment Facility

System Will Use Both Biogas and Natural Gas to Generate Electrical & Thermal EnergyVAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN), ("Capstone," the "Company," "we" or …

System Will Use Both Biogas and Natural Gas to Generate Electrical & Thermal Energy

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN), ("Capstone," the "Company," "we" or "us"), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, today announced that its Distributor in Romania, Servelect, has signed a contract to provide a Combined Heat and Power (CHP) system to Compania Aquaserv S.A., a wastewater treatment plant operator in Mures County, Romania.

The new utility grid-connected system will be built utilizing one Capstone Green Energy C600S microturbine and one C200S microturbine. All the energy produced on-site will be used within the wastewater treatment plant. The C600S unit will be fueled by the biogas resulting from anaerobic fermentation of sludge, while the C200S unit will use high-pressure natural gas from the local Romanian Distribution Network Operator (DNO).

This green energy project was pursued as it became clear that the site's existing internal combustion engine cogeneration plant was reaching the end of its lifecycle. At the same time, rising electricity prices combined with investment opportunities for wastewater treatment cogeneration projects made it an ideal time for Compania Aquaserv S.A. to look for a more efficient and advanced cogeneration technology. The project is funded by the European Economic Area (EEA) and Norwegian grants. The EEA and Norwegian grants represent the contribution of Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway to reduce economic and social disparities in the European Economic Area and to strengthen bilateral relations with the 15 beneficiary states in Eastern and Southern Europe and the Baltic States.

"Producing biogas from municipal wastewater sludge is a well-known and widely used approach," said Csaba Bauer, Head of Wastewater Treatment Department of Compania Aquaserv S.A. "Compania Aquaserv S.A. has over 20 years of experience using biogas in cogeneration plants to cover its energy consumption and thermal needs. In this way, we can optimize our operational costs for public sewage service, making it more affordable for the public," added Mr. Bauer.

The system will include two compressors that will increase the pressure of both the biogas and natural gas. To provide maximum efficiency, the two Capstone Green Energy CHP systems will be directed to a recovery boiler by a manifold; in addition, the hot water produced will be used in the sludge drying process. Together with the compressors and the recovery boiler, the two CHP units will be integrated within the site's existing Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system. This allows for both local and remote monitoring, as well as manual and automatic operating modes. All together, the system is designed to provide 800 kWe electric and 1500 kWth thermal power. It is expected to be commissioned in March 2022.

Seite 1 von 4
Capstone Green Energy Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
12.11.2021, 14:00  |  23   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) to Provide Onsite Power System to Wastewater Treatment Facility System Will Use Both Biogas and Natural Gas to Generate Electrical & Thermal EnergyVAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN), ("Capstone," the "Company," "we" or …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Aemetis, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Trigon Reports 8m of 6.56% Copper Extending Open Pit Mineralization, Namibia
Sunworks Announces Third Quarter Financial Results
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Brilacidin for ...
SEATech Ventures Corp Announces International Telecommunications Union (ITU-R) Membership Approval ...
EV Biologics Signs Listing Agreement With INX
Fabled Silver Gold Files Amended Technical Reports
Alligator Bioscience and Aptevo Therapeutics Announce a Poster Presentation of ALG.APV-527 at SITC ...
Mosaic Announces October 2021 Sales Revenue and Volumes
Titel
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Tinka Samples 6 Metres @ 12.8 Grams/Tonne Gold and 2.7% Copper at Silvia
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Exploration Drilling at Thompson Knolls Intercepts Mineralized Skarn and Porphyry in Hole TK-3
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...