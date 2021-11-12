checkAd

Eskay Mining Enters into Amended Cost Sharing Agreement with Seabridge Gold to Finance Coulter Creek Access Road

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESK)(OTCQX:ESKYF)(Frankfurt:KN7)(WKN:A0YDPM) is pleased to announce that, further to the Joint News Release of Eskay Mining and Seabridge Gold Inc. …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESK)(OTCQX:ESKYF)(Frankfurt:KN7)(WKN:A0YDPM) is pleased to announce that, further to the Joint News Release of Eskay Mining and Seabridge Gold Inc. issued July 5, 2021 (the "Previous News Release"), it has entered into an amended agreement (the "Amended Cost Sharing Agreement") whereby Seabridge and Eskay Mining have amended the terms of their original agreement to share equally the costs of construction of the first 9 kilometres (the "First Segment of the CCAR") of the Coulter Creek Access Road ("CCAR"), estimated to cost $12.5 million, including to introduce a limit on Eskay's contribution to a maximum of $6,250,000 and eliminate the sale by Eskay of a convertible debenture.

As background, the CCAR is one of two main access roads planned and permitted for Seabridge's 100% owned KSM project situated within the Golden Triangle in British Columbia, Canada. The road is designed to connect the KSM project with the existing Eskay mine road to the northwest. Substantially all of the First Segment of the CCAR is situated on mineral tenures held by Eskay Mining. As a result of delays in settling the principal construction contract and having to change the route of the road as a result of surface access issues, commencement of construction was delayed. A portion of the First Segment of the CCAR was completed between August 20 and October 22, 2021 when winter shutdown was implemented. Certain materials required for the construction of the road were purchased in 2021 so that they will be available for construction when needed. Construction of the First Segment of the CCAR will continue in 2022.

Eskay Mining's President and CEO, Mac Balkam stated "once the First Segment of the CCAR is complete, we will have use of the First Segment of the CCAR for a minimum of 15 years pursuant to a Road Access Agreement subject to payment of our pro rata share of maintenance costs. This will provide Eskay Mining with a tremendous benefit as it continues exploration on its 100% owned Consolidated Eskay precious metal-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") project in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. This summer, Eskay Mining completed approximately 23,500 m of diamond drilling at multiple targets across its 526 sq km of land holdings commencing with focussed drilling at its Jeff and TV targets. Initial assay results have been published (see Press Release dated November 8, 2021) with further results to follow once available."

Seite 1 von 3


Eskay Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Eskay Mining - ein Explorer mit Übernahmezukunft?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
12.11.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eskay Mining Enters into Amended Cost Sharing Agreement with Seabridge Gold to Finance Coulter Creek Access Road TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESK)(OTCQX:ESKYF)(Frankfurt:KN7)(WKN:A0YDPM) is pleased to announce that, further to the Joint News Release of Eskay Mining and Seabridge Gold Inc. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Aemetis, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Trigon Reports 8m of 6.56% Copper Extending Open Pit Mineralization, Namibia
Sunworks Announces Third Quarter Financial Results
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Brilacidin for ...
SEATech Ventures Corp Announces International Telecommunications Union (ITU-R) Membership Approval ...
EV Biologics Signs Listing Agreement With INX
Fabled Silver Gold Files Amended Technical Reports
Alligator Bioscience and Aptevo Therapeutics Announce a Poster Presentation of ALG.APV-527 at SITC ...
Mosaic Announces October 2021 Sales Revenue and Volumes
Titel
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Tinka Samples 6 Metres @ 12.8 Grams/Tonne Gold and 2.7% Copper at Silvia
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Exploration Drilling at Thompson Knolls Intercepts Mineralized Skarn and Porphyry in Hole TK-3
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...