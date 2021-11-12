checkAd

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

  • Company advancing XCARTTM pre-clinical development plan toward IND-enabling studies
  • Strengthened cash position to fund operations through XCART IND filing with recently completed $12.5 million private placement
  • Continued royalty stream growth through license agreement with PolyXen® platform technology

FRAMINGHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) ("Xenetic" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing XCART™, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient- and tumor-specific neoantigens, today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 and provided a corporate update.

"Our team continues to advance the XCART program and validate key workflow and manufacturing components which move us closer to conducting IND-enabling studies. Building on the proven success of CAR T therapy, we believe that Xenetic's approach is innovative and is well-positioned to have a meaningful impact by addressing the significant unmet needs in certain hematological malignancies. As we continue to advance this important program and witness the potential of the XCART platform, our confidence holds strong in its ability to target cancers with a patient- and tumor-specific approach," commented Jeffrey Eisenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Xenetic.

XCART Platform Technology Overview: Significantly differentiated, proprietary approach to personalized CAR T lymphoma therapy targeting tumor-specific neoantigens that target independently of CD19 or other surface antigens that are common to both normal and malignant B-cells. Lead program for Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, an area of significant unmet need, with the potential to address an initial global market opportunity of over $7 billion annually.1

Program Highlights:

  • Advancing preclinical efforts through ongoing research and development collaborations including with Scripps Research and other institutions covering design and implementation of the pre-clinical development program, as well as activities supporting process development for clinical manufacturing.
  • The exploratory biopsy study in Eastern Europe achieved its initial objective of supporting further XCART platform development, including that of downstream XCART processes, and has provided materials and methods needed to proceed with IND-enabling studies.
  • Bolstered intellectual property portfolio with issuance of a U.S. patent covering the co-administration of XCART-derived CAR T cells, together with a personalized vaccine designed to enhance the effectiveness of the CAR T therapy.

PolyXen Platform Technology: Patent-protected platform technology designed for protein or peptide therapeutics, enabling next-generation biological drugs by prolonging a drug's circulating half-life and potentially improving other pharmacological properties.

Autor: Accesswire
