Innovation Pharmaceuticals Conducting Full Data Analysis of Phase 2 Brilacidin COVID-19 Trial Results to Support Brilacidin's Potential Inclusion in Government-Sponsored COVID-19 Trials

WAKEFIELD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IPIX) ("the Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the Company is conducting full data analysis of the Phase 2 Brilacidin COVID-19 clinical trial results to support Brilacidin's potential inclusion in government-sponsored COVID-19 trials. The Company also is pleased to announce public release of new in vitro data based on extensive research by scientists at the University of Arizona and the University of California-San Francisco (UCSF), showing that Brilacidin functions as a dual-acting broad-spectrum inhibitor of coronaviruses.

Additionally, new in vitro data also show Brilacidin targets both viral proteins and host factors, suggesting Brilacidin would be less prone to developing resistance compared to other antivirals

Topline results for the Phase 2 Brilacidin COVID-19 clinical trial (see NCT04784897) have been reported. Complete analysis of trial results already has begun, with the aim to potentially identify positive trends in the data that could support Brilacidin for inclusion in larger COVID-19 platform trials, such as the U.K.'s CTAP program and the NIH's ACTIV program. The purpose of these programs is to prioritize development of promising COVID-19 therapeutics. Some COVID-19 drug candidates that did not meet their trial's primary endpoint, for example Relief Therapeutics' aviptadil, or those that showed inconclusive results in early clinical testing (e.g., anti-IL-6 drugs), have later gone on to be included in larger platform trials based on deeper analysis of trial results.

The Company's intent, should full analysis of the Brilacidin COVID-19 trial results yield promising data, is to submit Brilacidin for inclusion in these larger COVID-19 platforms. Sufficient intravenous Brilacidin drug supply is on hand to support further clinical testing of Brilacidin in COVID-19.

Highlights of New In Vitro Research

The new Brilacidin scientific findings, accessible as a preprint at the bioRxiv link provided below, are to be submitted for peer-review publication.

Yanmei Hu, Hyunil Jo, William DeGrado, Jun Wang. Brilacidin, a COVID-19 Drug Candidate, Demonstrates Broad-Spectrum Antiviral Activity Against Human Coronaviruses OC43, 229E and NL63 Through Targeting Both the Virus and the Host Cell. bioRxiv 2021.11.04.467344; doi: https://doi.org/10.1101/2021.11.04.467344

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.11.04.467344v1.full

University of Arizona and UCSF scientists characterized the antiviral activity of Brilacidin against multiple endemic human coronaviruses (HCoVs), including HCoV-OC43, HCoV-229E, HCoV-NL63, and SARS-CoV-2 pseudovirus, in multiple human cell lines.