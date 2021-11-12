checkAd

Aftermath Islands Unveils Homes and Other Dwellings for Purchase as NFTs on Metaverse Platform Following Successful Phase 1 Sale of Virtual Land

New videos offer players a glimpse of upcoming virtual island concepts and introduce customized dwellings and other in-game featuresBRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS, MALAGA, SPAIN and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Oasis Digital Studios Limited …

New videos offer players a glimpse of upcoming virtual island concepts and introduce customized dwellings and other in-game features

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS, MALAGA, SPAIN and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Oasis Digital Studios Limited ("Oasis"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE:LQID)(OTCQB:LQAVF)(FRA:4T51), a leader in blockchain powered digital identity solutions that empower individuals, governments and businesses to protect and monetize brand new identity driven business models in both the real world and the metaverse, is pleased to announce that its metaverse client Aftermath Islands has unveiled a series of new houses and other dwellings that players will be able to purchase in an upcoming release for placement on their Virtual Land (VL). Liquid Avatar subsidiary Oasis Digital Studios Limited is the exclusive agency for virtual land and items, NFTs, business development and promotion of Aftermath Islands.

Foto: Accesswire

This next step in the evolution of the Aftermath Islands Metaverse is a result of great early success from its Phase 1 Sale of Virtual Land NFTs last week, including a sold out Musk Manor Island, in which purchasers are able to use cryptocurrencies or PayPal and credit cards via the Shopify App Waxify. The houses and dwellings are being showcased on the Aftermath Islands website.

Finally, Aftermath Islands has further revealed upcoming new island concepts featuring jungle and desert themes, and is giving players a glimpse of the types of early experiences planned for the platform on the Aftermath Islands YouTube channel.

NEW ITEMS ARE THE TIP OF THE ICEBERG IN EXPANSION OF AFTERMATH ISLANDS METAVERSE

Houses are just the beginning of the virtual items and add-ons planned by Aftermath Islands. A wide range of dwelling, infrastructure, weapons, tools, vehicles, and other playable items are planned for in-game acquisition through purchases, quests, and other promotions. Additionally, Aftermath Islands is developing opportunities for 3D creators to participate and earn revenue from their designs, increasing the in-game economy and activating the gaming and 3D community globally.

