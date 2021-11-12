checkAd

Recruiter.com to Present at the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting solutions platform, is pleased to announce its CEO, Evan Sohn, will be presenting at the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit on Wednesday, November 17th, at 2:00 PM EST.

"I am thrilled to be attending the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit on behalf of Recruiter.com this November," said Sohn. "Recruiter.com is determined to help deliver talent faster and better during this unprecedented job market and talent shortage. I can't wait to share some of our year-to-date accomplishments and discuss our unique market opportunity."

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting small-cap and micro-cap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Summit will include over 90 companies and over 500 investors.

This virtual event will take place on November 16-17. You can register for the event here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mRhoW3o9TeaRQ7fn4ckHuw

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is a recruiting solutions platform that rapidly delivers the right talent to both small and large businesses. Recruiter.com provides on-tap talent solutions that flex with hiring needs with recruiting software and a network of on-demand recruiters. To learn more, visit https://www.recruiter.com.

For investor information, visit https://investors.recruiter.com

Please follow social media channels for additional updates:

Company Contact:
Nicole Gallina
Corporate Communications
investors@recruiter.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "forecast" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipates," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

